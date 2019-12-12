



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins will be without the services of their alternate captain and acting first-line center Evgeni Malkin on Thursday when they take on the Blue Jackets.

According to Head Coach Mike Sullivan, Malkin will be out of the lineup with an illness.

In a corresponding move, the Penguins recalled Joseph Blandisi on an emergency basis.

This is the second time this season Malkin has been out of the lineup after he suffered a lower-body injury in the second game of the season against the Blue Jackets which kept him out of the lineup for several weeks.

The Penguins and Blue Jackets faceoff tonight at PPG Paints Arena at 7:00 p.m.