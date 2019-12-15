  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Congressman Conor Lamb, Impeachment, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Thursday, Congressman Conor Lamb announced he would be voting for the articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Then, on Sunday Rep. Lamb reinforced his vote on Facebook.

“What President Trump did was wrong,” the post read. “I hoped he would take his responsibility & put this incident behind us. But he hasn’t. Instead, he insists the call was “perfect,” which means he would do it again.”

In March 2018, Lamb won a special election in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District and then won again in the 2018 midterm elections.

In what was likely a nod to Steelers fans ahead of their Sunday night primetime matchup against Buffalo, Lamb ended his statement with an often-used saying by Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin.

“The evidence is clear. The standard is the standard. I will vote to impeach.”

