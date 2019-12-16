  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Boulevard of the Allies has reopened just in time for the Monday morning commute after being closed for weeks.

KDKA’s Celina Pompeani reports that crews have finished repairing Boulevard of the Allies between Wood Street and Market Street.

A water main break back at the end of November prompted a closure of the road.

The city called this a private lateral break. It’s a service line leak attached to the PPG building. A PPG contractor was responsible for the repairs.

