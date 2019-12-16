PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Boulevard of the Allies has reopened just in time for the Monday morning commute after being closed for weeks.
KDKA’s Celina Pompeani reports that crews have finished repairing Boulevard of the Allies between Wood Street and Market Street.
Great news!! Just got word that the Blvd of the Allies by PPG Place has reopened after weeks of being closed due to repairs from a water main break between Wood St and Market St. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/4yTG2vXQrq
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) December 16, 2019
A water main break back at the end of November prompted a closure of the road.
The city called this a private lateral break. It’s a service line leak attached to the PPG building. A PPG contractor was responsible for the repairs.
