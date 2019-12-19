



UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – A Fayette County mixed martial arts trainer accused of more than 100 counts of sexual assault was in court for a plea hearing.

William Bosley was in court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting three female students, starting in 2013. Some of his victims took the stand to face Bosley and told him what he had done to their lives.

“In his interview, he was the most arrogant individual you can imagine,” Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower said. “He admitted to everything. He said things like, ‘They wanted me. They wanted a guy like me.'”

“I am very proud of the two girls that went up on the stand. They are heroes,” Bower said.

Some of the assaults happened in the 49-year-old’s Fayette County training centers.

In one alleged incident, police say Bosley is accused of getting into the shower with a 14-year-old and touching her inappropriately. The victim told state troopers she repeatedly told Bosley, “No.”

“He is just as bad as one of the most notorious child molesters in Pennsylvania history, Jerry Sandusky,” Bowe said.

Investigators say Bosley is also accused of having sex several times with a 15-year-old girl he was training. Bosley allegedly requested sexual favors in exchange for training time and to line up MMA fights for the victim.

“This man is an evil monster. He deserves everything he’s going to get at sentencing,” Bower said.

He faces a sentencing hearing Feb. 7 and could see between 40-80 years being bars.