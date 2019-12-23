  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger reportedly is making progress after elbow surgery.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said on Monday that Roethlisberger wants to play next season and beyond.

Roethlisberger underwent right elbow surgery in September after suffering an injury in Week 2.

Mortensen said the team is “optimistic” the QB will recover from the surgery that reattached three tendons. Roethlisberger still has not yet been cleared to throw, Mortensen said.

The team released a statement in September that Roethlisberger is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the 2020 season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said in September that Roethlisberger didn’t need Tommy John surgery.

“I am completely determined to battle through this challenge and come back stronger than ever next season. The Steelers committed three years to me this offseason and I fully intend to honor my contract and reward them with championship level play,” Roethlisberger said in a team-issued statement in September.

