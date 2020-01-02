PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Troy Polamalu is closer to being inducted into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame.
On Thursday, the former Steeler was named one of 15 modern-era 2020 finalists for the honor.
Polamalu is in his first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame.
S @tpolamalu has been selected as a #PFHOF20 Finalist – Congrats!@steelers pic.twitter.com/GxltHh87Cc
— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 2, 2020
He was named a semifinalist in November.
Polamalu played with the Steelers from 2003-14.
Former Steeler Alan Faneca is also a finalist.
The finalists will be presented to the selection committee on Feb. 1, 2020.
The committee will then select five of the modern-era players for the Class of 2020.
