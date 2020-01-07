Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have made another addition to their coaching staff.
On Tuesday, the team announced that Mike Rabelo was hired as an assistant hitting coach.
Rabelo spent last season with the Double-A Erie SeaWolves as the manager.
The team went 77-61 last season.
Rabelo has had a winning record in five of six seasons as a minor league manager in the Detroit Tigers organization.
He also played professionally for 10 years.
Rabelo joins Don Kelly, Glenn Sherlock, Tarrik Brock and Oscar Marin as some of the hires this offseason.
