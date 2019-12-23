Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates added Glenn Sherlock to their coaching staff.
The team announced the news on Monday.
The team said Sherlock, 59, has spent 24 years coaching in the majors and will help manager Derek Shelton and bench coach Don Kelly with game prep and management, among other things.
Sherlock was last with the New York Mets as third- and first-base coaches. Before then, he was with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Sherlock joins Kelly, Tarrik Brock and Oscar Marin as hires this offseason.
