PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates added Glenn Sherlock to their coaching staff.

The team announced the news on Monday.

The team said Sherlock, 59, has spent 24 years coaching in the majors and will help manager Derek Shelton and bench coach Don Kelly with game prep and management, among other things.

Sherlock was last with the New York Mets as third- and first-base coaches. Before then, he was with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 21: Glenn Sherlock #53 of the New York Mets poses for a photo on Photo Day at First Data Field on February 21, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Sherlock joins Kelly, Tarrik Brock and Oscar Marin as hires this offseason.

