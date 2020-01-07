



MOON, Pa. (KDKA) – The large landslide that shut down Route 51 in Moon Township continued to move over the weekend, PennDOT says.

The busy stretch of Route 51, also known as McGovern Boulevard, is closed at the intersection of Flaugherty Run Road, between Purdy Road and Stoops Ferry Road.

PennDOT’s geotechnical engineers kept a close eye on the slide over the weekend with all the rain the area received.

Heading into the weekend on Friday, PennDOT said they were concerned about the crevice where the rock had originally came from. It appeared the opening was widening a little bit, causing more rocks to tumble down the hill.

Over Saturday and Sunday, geotechnical engineers determined there was still movement.

In the interest of public safety, PennDOT says they’ve determined some of the rock has to be removed from the hillside.

However, the rock sits on private property. So now, the process begins to obtain authorization from the property in order to do more work.

The road will remain closed indefinitely. Until then, nearly 14,000 drivers will have to use detours.

