



NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Nearly 100 people were gathered to remember the man who was shot and killed in New Kensington on Wednesday.

Anthone Williams, a 31-year-old from Arnold, was found dead in his car with multiple gunshot wounds.

The vigil was at Memorial Park in New Kensington where his friends and family gathered to light candles, release balloons and celebrate the young father’s life.

Many of those in attendance carried or wore his photo.

Police have not released the names of any suspects in Williams’ death and his family is asking who would do this to their loved one and why.

“Anybody that knows him or has ever met him, he impacted their life in some type of way,” said Felicia Williams, Anthone’s sister. “Anybody that’s here can’t say anything bad about him. Just his smile alone, he didn’t have to say anything, he just had to smile.”

Williams’ death was one of two shootings in New Kensington in as many days.

Another man, 33-year-old Michael Coover was shot and killed Thursday.