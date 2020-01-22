



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman was arrested after TSA agents confiscated a loaded and reportedly stolen gun from her at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The TSA says on Monday, a woman from Florida was allegedly trying to bring a loaded .38 caliber handgun through the security checkpoint in her carry-on bag.

The Allegheny County Police were called in. The woman was detained for questioning and arrested. The TSA says the gun was reported as stolen.

Even those with concealed carry permits can’t bring guns onto planes in their carry-on bags, the TSA explains. When a gun is found, they say it slows down the checkpoint, especially in the middle of busy travel season.

In 2019, a record-setting 35 guns were confiscated at the airport. This was the third gun confiscated in 2020.