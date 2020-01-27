



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Marshals have made an arrest in connection with a shooting last fall in Homewood that recently prompted a gun buyback event at a nearby church.

Darryl Barnett, of Pittsburgh, was arrested today at 7:30 a.m. in Philadelphia.

Barnett is charged with criminal homicide, possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license in a double fatal shooting back on Nov. 13 on Kelly Street in Homewood.

A man and woman were killed in the shooting.

The 29-year-old male victim was found lying next to a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim, 26-year-old Kierra Harris of McKees Rocks, was found in the street and taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital where she later died.

Last Monday, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Holy Cross Episcopal Church, which is located on Kelly Street, held a gun buyback in response to the shooting.

The event turned out to be larger than expected, and less than one hour in, the money ran out.

The church collected 148 guns.

Barnett was arrested without incident by the U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia Violent Offender Task Force.

The investigation was joint effort by Pittsburgh Police, the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force and the Philadelphia Fugitive Task Force.