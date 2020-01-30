  • KDKA TVOn Air

CANTON, Ohio (KDKA) — The president and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame became friends with the sons of a Pittsburgh Steelers legend.

(Photo Credit: Pro Football Hall of Fame/Twitter)

On Thursday, David Baker presented Troy Polamalu’s sons with commemorative Hall of Fame pins.

The former Steeler is one of 15 modern-era 2020 finalists for the Pro Football Hall Of Fame.

Polamalu is in his first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame.

Former Steeler Alan Faneca is also a finalist.

The finalists will be selected on Saturday.

