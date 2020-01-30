Comments
CANTON, Ohio (KDKA) — The president and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame became friends with the sons of a Pittsburgh Steelers legend.
On Thursday, David Baker presented Troy Polamalu’s sons with commemorative Hall of Fame pins.
The former Steeler is one of 15 modern-era 2020 finalists for the Pro Football Hall Of Fame.
.@PFHOFPrez making new friends here at the Super Bowl. He presented @tpolamalu‘s sons each with a commemorative Hall of Fame pin.#PFHOF20 | @steelers pic.twitter.com/yitNHshytg
— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 31, 2020
Polamalu is in his first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame.
Former Steeler Alan Faneca is also a finalist.
The finalists will be selected on Saturday.
