PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — A judge is scheduled to rule this morning on a motion to dismiss charges against one of two men accused of killing five people and an unborn baby at a backyard barbecue in Wilkinsburg almost four years ago.
Cheron Shelton, 33, and 31-year-old Robert Thomas are charged in the March 2016 killings.
The attorney for Thomas has sought dismissal of the charges against his client after prosecutors decided against putting a key witness on the stand. That witness allegedly confessed to the killing of a 15-month-old boy during a drive-by shooting at a separate picnic in the East Hills in 2013.
Prosecutors have said they plan to seek capital punishment if the defendants are convicted of first-degree murder.
The proceedings are set to begin at 9 a.m.
Shelton and Thomas are charged with killing five adults and an unborn child at the cookout on Franklin Avenue in 2016. The shooting injured three others, including a man who is paralyzed.
