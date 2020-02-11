  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Scarehouse


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It experienced multiple delays that kept it from opening for Halloween.

But the newest attraction from ScareHouse will finally debut.

Bold Escape Rooms and The Basement will open on Friday, which is Valentine’s Day.

Scarehouse owners say restoring a building on Penn Avenue in the Strip District was “the stuff of nightmares.”

They attributed the delays to a series of unexpected permitting and inspection issues.

But the location on Penn Avenue is ready for the scares.

Comments