PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It experienced multiple delays that kept it from opening for Halloween.
But the newest attraction from ScareHouse will finally debut.
Bold Escape Rooms and The Basement will open on Friday, which is Valentine’s Day.
Scarehouse owners say restoring a building on Penn Avenue in the Strip District was “the stuff of nightmares.”
They attributed the delays to a series of unexpected permitting and inspection issues.
But the location on Penn Avenue is ready for the scares.
