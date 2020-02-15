



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin has stated his support for quarterback Mason Rudolph after he was accused of using a racial slur.

In an interview with ESPN on Friday, the Cleveland Browns’ Defensive End Myles Garrett claimed that Ruldoph had called him a racial slur during a brawl. Tomlin responded with a statement supporting Rudolph on Saturday.

“I support Mason Rudolph not only because I know him, but also because I was on that field immediately following the altercation with Myles Garrett, and subsequently after the game,” Tomlin said.

“I interacted with a lot of people in the Cleveland Browns organization — players and coaches. If Mason said what Myles claimed, it would have come out during the many interactions I had with those in the Browns’ organization. In my conversations, I had a lot of expressions of sorrow for what transpired. I received no indication of anything racial or anything of that nature in those interactions.”

Statement from #Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin in response to #Browns DE Myles Garrett’s interview with @OTLonESPN in which he claimed Mason Rudolph said something racial toward him. pic.twitter.com/bgXnsbnoM9 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 15, 2020

Related Stories

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett Still Claims Mason Rudolph Called Him A Racial Slur

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph’s $50,000 Fine Upheld By NFL Following Appeal From Myles Garrett Situation