



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– A Steelers lineman is stepping up to the plate to defend his starting quarterback.

Chargers linebacker Thomas Davis appeared on NFL Network over the weekend and ripped Ben Roethlisberger for “choosing” not to comeback when he allegedly could have to help the Steelers at the end of the season. Roethlisberger played in one full game before missing the rest of the 2019 season with an elbow injury to his throwing arm in Week 2.

Ben Roethlisberger had season ending elbow surgery last september. He still hasn't been cleared to throw a football. But @ThomasDavisSDTM thinks Big Ben quit on the Steelers in 2019 and he really could have come back. This is whack pic.twitter.com/wcEB8DgVar — #24 was my GOAT (@ViewsFromThe50) February 16, 2020

Steelers offensive lineman Zach Banner stepped up to defend Big Ben, calling the comments idiotic and sad.

“Message to all players who go on to talk sports: Stop selling out for the click-bait thirsty networks and saying anything that comes to mind. This is an idiotic point and the fact that TD has the nerve to question a mans torn throwing elbow is both uneducated and sad!”

Message to all players who go on to talk sports: Stop selling out for the click-bait thirsty networks and saying anything that comes to mind. This is an idiotic point and the fact that TD has the nerve to question a mans torn throwing elbow is both uneducated and sad! https://t.co/fEINrTYZKg — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) February 16, 2020

KDKA’s Bob Pompeani brings up the point of Thomas’ lengthy injury past, saying the linebacker should speak for himself before making the Roethlisberger comments.

questions Ben Roethlisberger..Says Ben should have returned after surgery! Davis, HIMSELF,=3 season ending knee surgeries, why didnt he come back? @ProFootballDoc says elbow ligament to throwing arm is as important as a knee ligament to LB — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) February 17, 2020

“Here is Thomas Davis, suspended two years ago for taking PEDs, questioning the integrity of another player. A player that, mind you, had reconstructive surgery on his throwing elbow and still hasn’t been cleared to throw a football. What an absolute garbage take this is.”

Here is Thomas Davis, suspended two years ago for taking PEDs, questioning the integrity of another player. A player that, mind you, had reconstructive surgery on his throwing elbow and still hasn’t been cleared to throw a football. What an absolute garbage take this is. https://t.co/eGwyltAMvf — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) February 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin had some encouraging words in regards to Ben Roethlisberger when he appeared on ESPN’s First Take Monday morning.

“Tomlin: “I have no hesitation” on Big Ben being ready for opening day. “This guy is the ultimate competitor. He dropped the gauntlet down. He made the statement he’s coming back.”

