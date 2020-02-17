



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin is going to great lengths to defend his quarterback from racist allegations.

Tomlin appeared on ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman Monday Morning to give his take on the Myles Garrett Situation.

“Tomlin: These accusations are serious. Not only in terms of Mason Rudolph’s character, but his professional pursuits. Nobody on that field corroborated what Myles Garrett said.”

Garrett tripled-down on an interview with ESPN last week, saying that the Steelers quarterback called him a racial slur.

“Mike Tomlin: I fully support Mason Rudolph. We, as an organization, fully support Mason Rudolph.”

Rudolph’s attorneys are currently threatening legal action for defamation after initially saying he would not.

“Tomlin on his reaction to Myles Garrett’s latest accusation on First Take: “I took offense to it to be quite honest with you.”

“Tomlin: “It’s been a lot of negativity around Mason Rudolph. He got fined $50k for essentially getting beat up. His reputation was tarnished for the allegations …he was an active participant in the altercation, a lot of the things that have gone on beyond that, I struggle with”

