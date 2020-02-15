  • KDKA TVOn Air

Cleveland Browns, Local Sports News, Mason Rudolph, Myles Garrett, Pittsburgh Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The agent for Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has stated that Garrett’s claim of a racial slur is “defamatory” to his client, according to inside sources.

The agent continued to say that Garrett has “now exposed [himself] to legal liability” after his interview with ESPN where he repeated his accusation against Rudolph.

“We waited to hear the entire interview. Garrett, after initially apologizing to Mason Rudolph, has made the ill advised choice of publishing the belated and false accusation that Mr. Rudolph uttered a racial slur on the night in question,” Rudolph’s agent said. “Despite other players and the referee being in the immediate vicinity, there are zero corroborating witnesses — as confirmed by the NFL.”

Mason Rudolph himself has responded to the accusation on Twitter, saying it was a “bold-faced lie” and “1000% false.”

