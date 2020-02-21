



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Lenten season is here.

If that means you’ll be forgoing meat on Fridays for a fish lunch or dinner — you’re in luck!

The annual KDKA Fish Fry Guide is back! So, go on, plan ahead and find some great places to grab the catch of the day!

KDKA FISH FRY GUIDE

Adamsburg and Community Volunteer Fire Department

495 Edna Road

Adamsburg, Pa. 15611

Where: Adamsburg Volunteer Fire Department Event Hall

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent

Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

Dinner includes 2 sides and a drink

Fish sandwich dinner $9

Beer battered fish sandwich dinner $11

Baked fish dinner $11

Sides: Pierogies, Cole Slaw, Halushki, Mac n Cheese, Fresh cut fries

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 527-2180

Website: http://adamsburgpafire.org//



American Legion, Post 868

1100 Wildlife Lodge Road

Lower Burrell, Pa. 15068

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent

Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

Hand-Battered Fish Sandwich on Fresh-Baked Bun $9.50

Hand-Battered Fish on a Dish $8.50

Hand-Battered Fish on a Dish Combo w/ French Fries & Homemade Cole Slaw $10.00

Hand-Battered Fish Sandwich Combo w/ French Fries & Homemade Cole Slaw $11.00

Jumbo Shrimp Basket w/ French Fries & Homemade Cole Slaw $11.00

Pierogies w/ Butter 3/$2.75

Side French Fries $2.00

Macaroni & Cheese $2.50

Cole Slaw $1.25

Individual Shrimp $1.25 ea

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 339-9417

Website: https://www.facebook.com/post868/



Ascension Roman Catholic Church

114 Berry Street

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15205

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. & 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Good Friday

Menu:

fish sandwich; fried fish dinner; cod fish baked in orange dinner; jumbo shrimp dinner, with five shrimp; crab cake dinner, includes three crab cakes; seafood platter dinner includes fish, shrimp and crab cake. All dinners include french fries, coleslaw and roll. Also, grilled cheese, macaroni and cheese, green beans. Special homemade soup, haluski, desserts and beverages available.



Bell Township Volunteer Fire Department

207 Main Street

Salina, Pa. 15680

Where: Bell Township VFD Social Hall

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent

Times: 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $12.00 for all-you-can-eat-buffet

Menu:

Fried or baked Fish, Chicken Planks, Shrimp

Fries or Pierogies

Mac and Cheese , Onion Rings

Corn , Fruit Cocktail

Coleslaw and Drinks

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 697-4873

Website: http://www.belltwpvfd.org/



Bovard Volunteer Fire Corps

2 Washington Street

Bovard, Pa. 15619

Where: Bovard VFC Social Hall

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

Fish Dinner including fish sandwich, fries and cole slaw no substitutions $10.00

Hand-Breaded Fish Sandwich $8.00

Homemade Haluski $3.00

Homemade Mac & Cheese $3.00

Fries $2.00

Cole Slaw $2.00

Pop/Water $1.00

Coffee Donation

Baked Goods as marked

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 837-8408

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Bovardvfc84/



Community Kitchen Pittsburgh Fish Fry

107 Flowers Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15207

When: every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Website: https://www.ckpgh.org/



Church of the Assumption

45 North Sprague Avenue

Bellevue, Pa. 15202

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

Dinner, choice of baked or fried fish fillet, fish sandwich or shrimp, with choice of one side (macaroni and cheese, french fries, haluski), choice of fresh coleslaw or applesauce, $12. A la carte menu: fish sandwich, $9; haluski, $3.50; macaroni and cheese, $3; french fries, $3; fresh coleslaw, $2.50. Children’s (10 and under) dinner is $3, and includes grilled cheese with french fries and applesauce. Credit cards accepted.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-356-3465

Website: https://www.assumptionchurch.org/



Church of the Epiphany

184 Washington Place

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Menu:

Menu: fried fish sandwich, $8; fried fish dinner and bun, with choice of one side (macaroni and cheese, haluski, french fries or coleslaw), $9; crab cakes (2), $6; jumbo shrimp (6), $7; potato cheese pierogies, $3-$12; french fries, $2; coleslaw, $2; haluski, $2; macaroni and cheese, $3; New England clam chowder, $3. Also assorted desserts, soda, coffee and bottled water.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-471-1008

Website: https://www.divinemercypgh.org/



Corpus Christi Church

803 Market Street

McKeesport, Pa. 15132

Where: Corpus Christi Church hall

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

hand-breaded fried fish sandwich (large and small); fried butterfly (6) shrimp; tuna salad croissant. Sides: tomato soup; stewed tomatoes; homemade potato pierogies with butter and onions; potato pancakes; cabbage with homemade noodles; baked macaroni and cheese; french fries; hush puppies; coleslaw; pickle. Featuring thin sweet crepe filled with sweet cream cheese filling, $3 for two.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-672-6004, 412-672-2220 or 412-346-0426 Phone orders should be picked up at Corpus Christi hall in McKeesport only. Last phone order taken at 5 p.m., with last delivery at 6 p.m.

Website: https://www.marymotherofgod1.org/



Faith United Methodist Church

305 Freeport Street

Delmont, Pa. 15626

Where: Fellowship Hall

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent

Times:

Cost: Adults $10 ; Children $5 (10 yrs & under)

Menu:

Cafe Style: Dinners include 1 entree, 2 sides, 1 dessert, and 1 drink

A la Carte available

Dine In / Carry Out available (no orders by phone)

Apple dumplings & clam chowder – extra charge

Menu: Fried fish, baked fish, crab cakes, fried shrimp, pierogis, halushka, mac ‘n cheese, hot dogs, chicken tenders, french fries/cheese sauce, baked potatoes, green beans, corn bread, cole slaw, & applesauce

Website: http://fumcdelmont.com/



Good Samaritan Church

725 Glenwood Avenue

Ambridge, Pa. 15003

Where: Eighth Street and Melrose Avenue

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Cost: $10.00

Menu:

fish sandwiches; crab cakes; french fries; macaroni and cheese; haluski; coleslaw; desserts.

Takeout Phone Number: 724-266-6010



Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center

3579 Masonic Way

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15237

Where: Ballroom/Hall

When: every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost: $10.00 per person

Menu:

Deep Fried or Broiled Icelandic Cod Sandwich

Macaroni & Cheese

Cole Slaw

Stewed Tomatoes

Pudding Dessert

Kluski

Coffee, soft drinks and Camel’s Milk

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 961-2510

Website: http://pghmasoniccenter.com/



Holy Angels Church

408 Baldwin Road

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15207

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Menu:

fried fish sandwich dinner (with french fries and coleslaw) $10; baked fish dinner (with baked potato, coleslaw, roll), $10. A la carte menu includes fried and baked fish sandwich (with or without bun), cheese pizza, New England crab chowder and Maryland crab soup. Side dishes includes macaroni and cheese, baked potato, french fries, sandwich bun and coleslaw

Takeout Phone Number: 412-461-9503

Website: https://www.facebook.com/holyangelshays/



Holy Apostles Parish

3198 Schieck Street

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15227

Where: St. Albert the Great Church

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

Panko-breaded fried cod fish sandwich, $7 (with bun or on dish); orange juice baked cod, $7; breaded deep-fried shrimp (8), $7; Maryland crab cakes (2), $7; potato pierogies (6), $6; tuna salad croissant, with lettuce and tomato, $5; slice of cheese pizza, $2; fried provolone wheel with marinara sauce, $5. Sides are $2, and feature french fries, coleslaw, haluski, stewed tomatoes, macaroni and cheese, side salad, potato pancakes (2), potato pierogies (2). Also, New England clam chowder or soup of day, $4, and fresh-made doughnuts, $1 each/$4 half dozen/$8 dozen. Credit cards and checks accepted.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-440-0221



Holy Assumption of St. Mary Orthodox Church

105 S. 19th Street

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203

Where: St. Mary Orthodox Church – Church Hall

When: every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 11:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Menu:

Fish Sandwich & Fries – $7.00

Choice of Cole Slaw or Apple Sauce

Shrimp & Fries- $7.00

Choice of Cole Slaw or Apple Sauce

Fried Fish Dinner- $9.00

Choice of Halushki or Mac & Cheese, Green Beans, Applesauce

1 Dozen Frozen Pierogi – $10.00

4 Shrimp – $6.00

Greek Salad – $5.00

3 Pierogi – $4.00

Halushki – $3.00

Macaroni & Cheese – $3.00

Fries – $1.50

Stewed Tomatoes – $1.50

Green Beans – $1.50

Cole Slaw – $1.00

1 Bun – $1.00

Applesauce – $1.00

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 431-6428

Website: https://stmaryorthodoxchurch.net/



Holy Family Roman Catholic Church

787 Freeport Road

Creighton, Pa. 15030

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu:

baked or fried fish dinner, with choice of three sides, $10; lite lunch, with 1/2 piece of fish on sandwich bun and choice of two sides, $8; children’s dinner, 1/2 piece of fish, applesauce, one side, $5; baked or fried fish sandwich, $7; baked or fried fish on a dish; homemade pierogies, $3 for 3, or $12 per dozen; homemade soup, $3.50 cup. Side choices: french fries; coleslaw; haluski; stewed tomatoes; macaroni and cheese; applesauce, with all sides available a la carte.

Takeout Phone Number: 724-224-8342



Holy Redeemer Chuch

311 Lawrence Avenue

Ellwood City, Pa. 16117

Where: Catholic Center

When: Ash Wednesday & Fridays Feb. 28, March 13 and 27

Times: 3 p.m. -7 p.m. on Ash Wednesday & 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Fridays

Cost: Dinners Are $10, sandwiches $7, and a la carte items, $1.50.

Menu:

dinner, with fried or baked fish, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, cake, beverage; sandwich, featuring baked or fried fish; a la carte items, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw; cake

Takeout Phone Number: call 724-752-9350 with orders until 2 p.m.



Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church

6515 Old Route 8 N.

Butler, Pa. 16002

Where: school cafeteria

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent

Times: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost: Dinners are $11 for adults, $8.50 for child, and includes entree, choice of two sides, roll, drink and dessert.

Menu:

baked cod; beer-battered fried cod; breaded shrimp. Sides: macaroni and cheese; green beans; haluski; scalloped potatoes; coleslaw; french fries

Takeout offered, but no phone orders

Website: https://www.holysepulcher.org/about-us/events/fish-fry



Holy Spirit Catholic Church

2603 Old Elizabeth Road

West Mifflin, Pa. 15122

Where: Horner Hall

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

haluski; pierogies; pizza; french fries; baked potato; coleslaw; macaroni and cheese; grilled cheese sandwich; clam chowder; desserts; baked goods.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-466-3444

Website: https://www.facebook.com/holyspiritchurch/



Holy Trinity Catholic Church

529 Grant Avenue Extension

West Mifflin, Pa. 15122

Where: social hall of Holy Trinity Parish

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Menu:

Special captains platter, $13, and includes one fish sandwich, one crab cake, four jumbo shrimp, french fries, coleslaw and beverage, with no substitutions. Other menu items: fried or baked fish sandwich, $9.50; fried or baked fish dinner, $10.75; jumbo shrimp, $6.75 or $9.75 with dinner; popcorn shrimp, $5.50, or $8 with dinner; crab cakes, $4 for two, or three with dinner and roll, $8; potato pancakes (three) with sour cream or applesauce, $5. A la carte menu includes stuffed tomato with tuna salad; tuna salad on croissant; egg salad on croissant; pizza with cheese; pizza with mushroom; pierogies; french fries; haluski; baked macaroni (with red sauce); soup of the day; grilled cheese and tomato soup, and more.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-466-4695



Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Parish

119 W. Chestnut Street

Washington, Pa. 15301

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost: Dinners are $9 for adults, $6 for child

Menu:

baked or fried fish dinner or sandwich; shrimp dinner; fish tacos; pizza; pierogies; cabbage and noodles; clam chowder; macaroni and cheese; garden salad; homemade desserts.

Takeout Phone Number: 724-222-9737

Website: https://www.icwashpa.net/



Immaculate Heart of Mary Church

3058 Brereton Street

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Menu:

Featuring fish sandwich for $8, with various sides available

Website: https://immaculateheartpolishhill.weebly.com/



Imperial Volunteer Fire Department

111 Pine Street

Imperial, Pa. 15126

Where: Imperial Fire Station

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

#1 Small Fish Sandwich (One 8oz Cod filet) $7

#2 Small Fish Dinner (Small Fish Sandwich, Fries & Coleslaw) $10

#3 Large Fish Sandwich (Two 8oz Cod filets) $12

#4 Large Fish Dinner (Large Fish Sandwich, Fries & Coleslaw) $15

#5 Shrimp (6) $6

#6 Shrimp Dinner (6 Shrimp, Fries & Coleslaw) $10

#7 Homemade Cole Slaw $2

#8 Fresh Cut French Fries $3

#9 Homemade Mac & Cheese $3

#10 Pierogies (6) $5

#11 Can of Pop, Bottle of Water or Coffee $1

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 695-0281

Website: http://imperialvfd.org/fishfry2020.html



Manor Volunteer Fire Department

40 Main Street

Manor, Pa. 15665

Where: Manor Borough Community Hall

When: every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. & 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Good Friday only

Menu:

1 Piece Fish Dinner – $8 2 Piece Fish Dinner – $10 6 Piece Shrimp Dinner – $9 9 Piece Shrimp Dinner – $11 4 Piece Chicken Dinner – $10 Dinners Include: 2 Sides, Dinner Roll, Butter, Beverage and Dessert Platter: Fish Sandwich Platter – $10 Platter Includes: 2 Pieces of Fish in a Large Sandwich Bun, 1 Side, Beverage and Dessert Kids Meal: Kids Meal – $5 Kids Meal Includes: A choice of a Hotdog, Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Chicken (2 Pieces) Or Fish (1 Piece), Plus 1 Side, a Beverage and Dessert Sides: Cole Slaw Apple Sauce Perogies Macaroni and Cheese Fries Haluski Al a Carte: 1 Piece of Fish – $3 Fish Sandwich – $6 3 Pieces of Shrimp – $2 Beverage – $1 2 Pieces of Chicken – $2 Dessert – $2 Sides -$1

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 863-5610

Website: http://www.manorvfd.org/



Most Holy Name Catholic School

1515 Tinsbury Street

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15212

Where: school hall

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

Dinner are $11, and include choice of fried or baked cod, six breaded jumbo shrimp or two crab cakes; choice of two sides (french fries, homemade macaroni and cheese, homemade coleslaw, applesauce, stewed tomatoes); homemade dessert, beverage (for dine-in only). A la carte menu items range from $1-$8, and include jumbo fish sandwich; breaded jumbo shrimp (6); french fries; macaroni and cheese; coleslaw; desserts; applesauce; stewed tomatoes.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-231-2196



Northside Catholic Assumption Academy and Christ Our Savior Parish

3854 Brighton Road

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15233

Where: Axmacher Hall

When: Fridays of Lent, including Good Friday

Times: 3-6:30 p.m.

Menu & Cost:

Adult dinners; seafood bake; fish fry sandwich; shrimp dinner; baked tilapia. Dinners are $11, and include drink, dessert, choice of two sides (from option A and option B). Child’s menu: fish sticks; grilled cheese; mini pizza. Child’s meal is $5, and includes drink, dessert, small side and applesauce. A la carte menu: baked fish; shrimp; fried fish; pierogies; fish sticks; grilled cheese; mini pizza; soup of the day. Sides from option A include macaroni and cheese; haluski; stewed tomatoes; veggie of the day; salad; hush puppies; french fries. Sides from option B: cole slaw; applesauce; small stewed tomatoes; small soup of the day; fruit of the day. For delivery within 5-mile radius, call 412-761-3254 between noon-3 p.m., with delivery available from 3-5 p.m. A $1 discount for all military, police, EMTs, firefighters (in uniform) and those 62 and older.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-761-3254



North Side Sportsmen’s Association

325 Mt. Pleasant Road

Warrendale, Pa. 15086

Where: Main Clubhouse

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

Hand Breaded Cod

Broiled Cod

Fantail Shrimp

Clam Chowder

Homemade Mac and Cheese

Coleslaw

French Fries

Homemade Bread Pudding

Takeout Phone Number: (725) 935-9884

Website: https://northsidesportsmen.com/



Oakmont Elks

106 Washington Avenue

Oakmont, Pa. 15139

Where: Lodge Banquet Room

When: every Friday throughout Lent

Times: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

Fried Fish Sandwich Dinner $9.00

Fried Fish on a Dish Dinner $9.00

Baked Fish Dinner $9.00

Fried Shrimp Dinner $10.00

Combo Dinner $10.00

Fish Sandwich ONLY $8.00

Kids Fish Dinner $5.00

Kids Fried Shrimp Dinner $6.00

Mac & Cheese $2.00

Halushki $2.00

Extra Fries $2.00

Dessert $2.00

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 828-1668

Website: https://www.elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodgenumber=1668



Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School

3005 Fatima Drive

Aliquippa, Pa. 15001

Where: Kohler Hall

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent

Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost: $11-$13 for dinner, $10 for sandwich

Menu:

hand-breaded 12-16 ounce filet of Atlantic cod, served deep fried to order or baked. Fish sandwiches include french fries and coleslaw, and dinners include choice of side, roll and coleslaw. Sides include: pierogies; macaroni and cheese; cabbage and noodles; fresh green beans. Also serving fried shrimp and Skuna Bay salmon. Offering a variety of homemade donated treats.

Website: https://www.ourladyoffatimahopewell.org/



Our Lady of Grace Catholic School

1734 Bower Hill Road

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15243

Where: Conroy Hall

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Menu:

baked fish, $13.50; crab cake, $13.50; fish sandwich dinner, $13.50; fried fish dinner, $13.50; seafood platter (1 fish, 1 crab, 3 shrimp), $15.50; shrimp dinner, $13.50. Dinners include entree, choice of potato and side, roll, dessert and drink. Seniors 60 and up receive $1 discount on dinners. Child dinners for those under 10 are $8, and include small portion of fish, choice of potato, drink and dessert. A la carte menu includes crab cakes (2), fish sandwich, pizza, applesauce, coleslaw, green beans, haluski, pierogies (3) and more.

Takeout offered and charge cards accepted.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-200-2694

Website: https://www.olgscott.org/



Our Lady of Joy Parish

2000 O’Block Road

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15239

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

hand-breaded fried and baked fish; haluski; coleslaw; macaroni and cheese; french fries; grilled cheese; shrimp plates; side salads.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-828-9846

Website: https://www.opvcatholic.org/opv-events



Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School

1111 S Main Street

Burgettstown, Pa. 15021

Where: St. Bernadette Hall

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m

Cost: $10-$11 for adults, $5 for child, $8 for sandwich

Menu:

fried and baked fish; crab cakes; fried shrimp; pierogies; cabbage and noodles; macaroni and cheese; french fries; green beans; hush puppies; soup of the day; homemade desserts.

Takeout Phone Number: 724-947-5076

Website: https://www.facebook.com/OLOLburgettstown/



Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church

290 Hallam Avenue

Washington, Pa. 15301

Where: banquet hall

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

fish sandwiches; crab cakes; seafood pizza; shrimp; lobster rolls and more

Takeout Phone Number: 724-228-8575

Website: https://miraculousmedalchurch.org/



Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament

800 Montana Avenue

Natrona Heights, Pa. 15065

Where: St. Joseph High School

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m



Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Parish

1000 Third Avenue

Conway, Pa. 15027

Where: Stephan’s Hall

When: Fridays, Feb. 28, March 13 and 27

Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost: $9.00

Menu:

fish dinners; shrimp dinners; fish sandwich; baked potato; french fries; coleslaw; macaroni and cheese

Website: https://www.greatgrouping.org/



Our Lady of Victory Maronite Catholic Parish

1000 Lindsay Road

Carnegie, Pa. 15106

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost:

dinner with three sides $14

dinner with two sides $11

dinner with all sides and beverage $20

fish sandwich only $6

extra sides $3 each

children 10 and under $5.

Menu:

fried and baked fish; macaroni and cheese; french fries; variety of delicious Lebanese side dishes.

Credit cards accepted

Takeout Phone Number: 412-278-0841

Website: https://www.olovpgh.org/



Pizza Kitchen at Mother of Sorrows Church

10 Desiderio Way

McKees Rocks, Pa. 15136

Where: social hall

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. (with pickup between 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.)

Menu:

Red and white pizza offered. Toppings: romano cheese; mozzarella cheese; sweet peppers; hot peppers; hot sausage; mushrooms; pepperoni; diced tomatoes; spinach; black olives; hot banana peppers; and onion. Also, pasta and beans (by pint or quart); sausage, spinach and pepperoni rolls; fried cakes; sandwich buns. Lenten special is ricotta gnocchi (2-pound bag sold frozen) and haluski (sold by pint and quarts). Prices: pizza, $7 and up; pasta and beans, $2-$4; rolls, $8 each; cakes, 50 cents each or $5 dozen; buns, six for $1.50; gnocchi, $7 bag; haluski, $2-$4.

Falagones Fridays on March 6 and April 3. Cost is $7, with following selections: spinach; spinach and raisin; spinach and red pepper flakes; potato; potato and red pepper flakes; potato and hot sausage.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-331-8530

Queen of the Rosary Church

530 Michigan Avenue

Glassport, Pa. 15045

Where: social hall

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

batter-dipped fried fish; baked fish; shrimp; fish sandwich; potato pancakes (made fresh); variety of soups. Sides include: french fries; pierogies; haluski; macaroni and cheese and more.

Also bake sale, 50/50 raffle, small games of chance, specialty basket raffle weekly and free coffee and tea.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-872-5136

Website: https://www.facebook.com/qorfishfry/?rf=116163741738605



Rices Lading Volunteer Fire Department

66 Bayard Avenue

Rices Landing, Pa. 15357

Where: Volunteer Fire Dept. Social Hall

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent

Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Ash Wednesday & Fridays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 592-5765

Website: http://www.rlvfd66.com/



Riverview United Presbyterian Church Fish Fry

3505 Perrysville Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15214

When: every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m. to 8:30 pm.

Website: https://www.riverviewpresbyterian.org/



Sacred Heart Church

Route 40 W

Claysville, Pa. 15323

When: Fridays, Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20 and 27

Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

fried or baked fish dinner, $5.50; shrimp dinner, $6.25. Dinners include sandwich on bread or bun, french fries and coleslaw (with or without onions). A la carte menu: fried fish sandwich; baked fish sandwich; shrimp; fish; cabbage and noodles; macaroni and cheese; french fries; coleslaw; desserts, coffee, tea, pop.

Takeout Phone Number: 724-663-7675

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Sacred-Heart-Church-197705680247216/



SNPJ Lodge 106

255 West Allegheny Road

Imperial, Pa. 15126

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent

Times: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. on Ash Wednesday & 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Fridays

Menu:

Half Fish $5.00

w/Fries $7.00

w/Mac and Cheese $7.50

w/Slaw $7.00

w/ Mac and Cheese and Slaw $10.00

Whole Fish $9.00

w/Fries $11.00

w/ Mac and Cheese $11.50

w/ Slaw $11.00

w/ Mac and Cheese and Slaw $14.00

Shrimp and Fries $8.50

w/ Slaw $10.50

Tuna Salad on Croissant $6.50

Mac and Cheese $3.00

Slaw $2.50

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 695-1411

Website: http://www.snpjimperialpa.com/



S.S. John and Paul Parish

2586 Wexford Bayne Road

Sewickley, Pa. 15143

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m

Cost: Platters are $12, and include entree and two sides. Child meal is $6, sandwich is $8, and 16-ounce soup of the day is $4

Menu:

jumbo fried fish, with or without bun; baked fish with or without bun; fried breaded shrimp; potato cheese pierogies. Sides menu: french fries; coleslaw; macaroni and cheese; applesauce; pierogies (2). All dine-in meals include choice of lemonade, iced tea or coffee. Pop and bottled water available for purchase.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-440-3044

Website: https://www.greatgrouping.org/fishfry



S.S. Simon and Jude Catholic Parish

1607 Greentree Road

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15220

Where: Parish Life Center gymnasium

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

fried or baked fish dinner, $9.50; crab cake (3) dinner, $9.50; shrimp (5) dinner; $9.50; fried fish sandwich, $8; baked fish sandwich, $8; crab cakes, $8; shrimp, $8; fish taco, $8. Homemade items: cabbage and noodles; pasta with sauce; buttered noodles; salad; macaroni and cheese; pierogies. Other menu items: pizza; french fries (with or without cheese); fried provolone sticks; fried onion rings; coleslaw; zucchini planks; lobster bisque and more. Special kid’s meal for $4.50. Many gluten-free items available.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-563-1353

Website: http://www.ssjfishfry.com/



S.S. Peter and Paul School

370 East End Avenue

Beaver, Pa. 15009

Where: school cafeteria

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

Fish dinners: $10 adult; $9 senior; $5 child; includes a large piece of fish (baked or fried), coleslaw, roll, dessert, lemonade or coffee, and your choice of side. Sides: pierogies; macaroni and cheese; haluski; french fries; baked potato; Aglio et Olio pasta. Introducing fish salad for $10. Also, fish sandwich, $8; Pittsburgh fish sandwich, $9; Aglio et Olio pasta with fish, $9; pasta with garlic bread, $8.

Takeout Phone Number: call 724-359-0659 after 1 p.m.

Website: https://beavercatholic.com/school/



St. Alphonsus Church

219 W. Lincoln Ave

McDonald, Pa. 15057

When: Ash Wednesday & first Friday of Lent

Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

baked or fried fish dinner; fish sandwich; coleslaw; pierogies; haluski.



St. Alphonsus Parish

202 W. State Street

West Sunbury, Pa. 16061

Where: St. Louis Church hall

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Cost: Dinners are $11 for adults, $5 for child

Menu:

baked or fried fish; french fries; macaroni and cheese; scallop potatoes; green beans; dessert; drink

Website: http://www.stalspar.com/



St. Alphonsus Church/Blessed Seelos School

201 Church Road

Wexford, Pa. 15090

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $12.00 for adults, $3.00 for child

Menu:

choice of breaded fried shrimp, baked Atlantic cod fish, breaded fried Atlantic cod; choice of one: macaroni and cheese, french fries, baked potato; choice of applesauce or coleslaw; choice of New England clam chowder or tomato Florentine soup.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-585-3915

Website: https://www.fish-fry.org/



St. Andrew Parish

1 Park Road

Donora, Pa. 15033

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m are the normal hours & 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Good Friday

Cost: Dinners are $12.75, and include coleslaw, choice of side (pierogies or macaroni and cheese), beverage (coffee or lemonade) and ice cream.

Menu:

Dinner menu: baked or fried Monster fish dinner; breaded jumbo shrimp dinner; crab cake dinner.

Featuring the Monster fried fish sandwich, with coleslaw, $9.75. A la carte menu includes french fries; pierogies; haluski; pasta fagioli with bread; lobster bisque with crackers; macaroni and cheese; coleslaw; buns; ice cream.

Takeout Phone Number: 724-379-7559 or 724-379-5659

Website: https://saintandrewmidmon.org/



St. Anne School

4040 Willow Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15234

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost: Dinners are $8-$10, and include coleslaw, choice of one side, plus roll and butter.

Menu:

fried and baked fish; fried shrimp; crab cakes; homemade pierogies; homemade macaroni and cheese; homemade haluski; pizza; shrimp tossed salad; baked fish Florentine.

Beer and wine available.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-561-7720

Website: https://www.saintanneschool.org/



St. Benedict the Abbot Church

120 Abington Drive

McMurray, Pa. 15317

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. lunch, 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. dinner

Menu:

Lunch menu: fried fish basket with french fries and coleslaw; macaroni and cheese; pizza. Dinner menu: fried fish; baked fish; fried shrimp; fish tacos; handmade lump crab cakes. Also, weekly soup provided by Jackson’s Restaurant at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe.

Takeout Phone Number: 724-941-9406

Website: http://www.sbapeters.org/



St. Bernadette Church

245 Azalea Drive

Monroeville, Pa. 15146

Where: Lourdes Center dining hall

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent

Times: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

“The Gargotta;” fried fish, with or without bun and with or without cheese; baked fish, with or without bun, and with or without cheese; fried shrimp; grilled cheese; pizza. Also: apple sauce; coleslaw; haluski; macaroni and cheese; onion rings; pierogies; saber spuds.

Takeout Phone Number: call 412-843-0668 beginning at 3:30 p.m., for pickup starting at 4:30 p.m

Website: http://www.cdsfishfry.org/



St. Bernard Church

311 Washington Road

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15216

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4-7:30 p.m.

Menu:

fried fish dinner, $11; baked fish dinner, $10; shrimp dinner, $10; macaroni and cheese dinner, $9; fried fish sandwich, $7; baked fish sandwich, $7; fish tacos, $10; plate of french fries, $2; french fries with cheese, $3; pizza slice, $2; clam chowder, $4; homemade gumbo, $5. Also featuring weekly specials for $12, and include salad. Side dishes include pierogies, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and salad.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-440-2697

Website: https://www.stbschool.net/



St. Catherine of Siena Church

1950 Broadway Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15216

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (lunch), 4-7 p.m. (dinner)

Menu:

Dinners: hand-breaded beer-battered fried fish or baked fish dinner, with french fries or homemade macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes or vegetables, coleslaw or applesauce, dessert, roll and beverage, $12.50 for adults, $8.50 for child; fish taco dinner, with two tacos, slaw, cilantro lime rice, vegetable, $10. A la carte menu: homemade pierogies; homemade haluski; cheese pizza; soup and vegan vegetable soup. Lunch special, two sandwiches and four sides, $23

Takeout Phone Number: 412-531-2135, ext. 19

Website: https://www.stteresakolkatapgh.org/



St. Catherine of Sweden Church

2554 Wildwood Road

Allison Park, Pa. 15101

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Cost: Dinners are $11-$12 for adults, $10-$11 for senior and $6-$7 for child

Menu:

Dinner menu: fried or baked cod; steamed or baked shrimp; vegetarian salad, served in fried tortilla shell; fish tacos; pizza; grilled cheese sandwich; macaroni and cheese. Dinners include dessert and beverages (served in hall), and two side choices. Sides: pierogies; haluski; baked potato; macaroni and cheese; french fries; applesauce; coleslaw.

Takeout offered for orders placed in advance by phone or online, and can be picked up through the designated “Curbside Pick-up Lane.” Allow 20 minutes for curbside pickup orders

Takeout Phone Number: 412-486-6001

Website: https://www.stcatherineofsweden.org/



St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Parish

631 California Avenue

Rochester, Pa. 15074

Where: parish hall

When: every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Cost: $10 for adult dinner, $9 for sandwich, $12 for fish salad

Menu:

fish dinner; fish salad; fish sandwich; shrimp dinner; new “Chesapeake Bay” dinner; variety of sides and desserts.

Takeout Phone Number: 724-775-3775 or 724-775-3776

Website: https://www.beavercatholic.com/



St. Columbkille Church

101 Church Road

Imperial, Pa. 15126

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

combo dinner, $8.50, includes five shrimp, 4-ounce fish, french fries, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, roll and butter; shrimp dinner, $9, includes nine shrimp, french fries, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, roll and butter; baked fish dinner, $8, includes 8-ounce fish, green beans, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, roll and butter; adult fish dinner, $8 adult, $7 senior, includes 8-ounce fried fish, french fries, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, roll and butter; child’s fish dinner, $7, includes 4-ounce fried fish, french fries, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, roll and butter; fish sandwich, $7.50, includes 8-ounce fried fish on a round roll with french fries. Featuring “The Columbkille” sandwich for $7.50, and includes 8-ounce fish, french fries, coleslaw and cheese on a long roll. Extra’s include clam chowder, haluski and more.

Website: https://grouping329.org/



St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish

330 Third Avenue

Carnegie, Pa. 15106

Where: St. Luke Hall

When: every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Website: https://www.cgscatholic.org/st-elizabeth-ann-seton



St. Ferdinand’s Catholic Church

2535 Rochester Road

Cranberry Township, Pa. 16066

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (lunch), 4-7 p.m. (dinner)

Cost: $12 for adults, $6 for children

Menu:

fried or baked fish; crab cakes; fish tacos; pierogies; grilled cheese; pizza; french fries; macaroni and cheese; haluski; rice pilaf; green beans; coleslaw; applesauce; homemade soup of the day

Takeout Phone Number: 724-776-2899

Website: https://www.stferd.org/st-ferdinand-welcome



St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church

125 Buttercup Road

Butler Township, Pa. 16001

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost: Dinners are $11 for adults, $6 for children, ages 2-10 and free for children age 2 and under. Credit cards, cash and checks accepted.

Menu:

baked or beer-battered fried fish; choice of scalloped potatoes or french fries; green beans; coleslaw; bread and butter; dessert; beverage choice of coffee, tea, iced tea, or lemonade.

Website: https://www.butlerareacatholicparishes.org/fish-fry



St. Francis of Assisi

3609 Washington Avenue

Finleyville, Pa. 15332

Where: Finley Hall

When: Ash Wednesday

Times: 12:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m

Menu:

Dine-in dinner menu: baked or fried fish; coleslaw; choice of macaroni and cheese, french fries or pierogies. A la carte menu available.

Takeout Phone Number: 724-348-0803

Website: http://stfrancischurch.net/



St. Gregory Catholic School

115 Pine Street

Zelienople, Pa. 16063

Where: pickup orders available at school concession stand

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m

Cost: $11 adults; $8 seniors 65 and over; $5 children, ages 4-10; combo dinner, add $3; free for those 3 and under

Menu:

breaded and fried 8-ounce cod or hand-breaded 8-ounce baked cod; fried fish sandwich on Amoroso roll; six large fried shrimp; combo dinner, featuring three shrimp with fish dinner. Also, fish sandwich for $7, or $8 with french fries and coleslaw. All entrees come with choice of two sides, homemade coleslaw, dinner roll, dessert and beverage (for dine-in customers). Side choices: macaroni and cheese; french fries; vegetables; other “special” side. Children’s meal is choice of pizza or fish dinner, featuring half fried fish or half shrimp order).

Takeout Phone Number: call 724-452-8010 after 3 p.m.

Website: http://school.stgregzelie.org/



St. Irenaeus Catholic Church

387 Maryland Avenue

Oakmont, Pa. 15139

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (lunch), 4-7 p.m. (dinner)

Cost: Dinner is $11 for adults, with special for seniors

Menu:

baked and fried fish; pierogies; coleslaw; french fries; macaroni and cheese; fresh salad bar. Beer is available. A la carte menu and prices listed on location.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-828-9846

Website: https://www.opvcatholic.org/opv-events



St. James Church

200 Walnut Street

Sewickley, Pa. 15143

Where: St. James School cafeteria

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

hand-breaded fried fish plate, $11; Boston baked cod plate, $13; shrimp plate, $13; Atlantic salmon plate, $13; shrimp and french fries basket, $10; fish nuggets and french fries basket, $10. All dinners include roll and choice of two sides (french fries, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, green beans, haluski or applesauce). Dine-in dinners include choice of tea, lemonade or coffee. Special family meal, for takeout only, is $39, and includes four pieces of hand-breaded fried fish, rolls and two family-size sides. Kids’ menu includes four fish nuggets and two small sides for $5. A la carte items include fish sandwich, pizza slice, homemade soup, pierogies, weekly pasta special, fish tacos and homemade desserts. For dine-in guests, beer and wine available for a donation.

Major credit cards accepted.

Takeout Phone Number: call 412-741-5540 and press 2 after 4:15 p.m.

Website: https://www.divine-redeemer.org/



St. James the Apostle Church

4019 U.S. Route 422

Pulaski, Pa. 16143

Where: social hall

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (sandwiches only), 4-7 p.m.



St. Joan of Arc Church

6470 Library Road

South Park Township, Pa. 15129

Where: social hall

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. , Lunch specials featured from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Menu:

baked or breaded fish dinner; fish sandwich; homemade crab cakes; Norwegian salmon; homemade soup; cabbage and noodles; pierogies; coleslaw; macaroni and cheese; french fries, pizza, shrimp and more. Variety of desserts available.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-854-3173

Website: https://www.mystjoan.org/



St. Joseph Parish

342 Dorseyville Road

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15215

When: Ash Wednesday

Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost: Dinners are $10, sandwiches are $7 or $8 for sandwich and french fries.

Menu:

fried fish; baked fish; coleslaw; french fries; haluski; macaroni and cheese

Website: https://www.stjosephohara.com/



St. Joseph Parish

825 Second Street

Verona, Pa. 15147

Where: Hall is not handicap-accessible.

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Cost: $11.00

Menu:

baked and fried fish; haluski; macaroni and cheese; baked potato; french fries; pizza; shrimp; coleslaw

Shut-ins only can place pre-order from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-828-9846

Website: https://www.opvcatholic.org/opv-events



St. John the Baptist Church

377 Linmore Avenue

Baden, Pa. 15005

Where:

When: Fridays, Feb. 7 through April 3

Cost: $8 per dozen

Menu:

Pierogie sales, potato; sauerkraut; cottage cheese; prune

Dine-in or takeout with your own container or use one from the parish.

Takeout Phone Number: Call 24/7 pierogie hotline at 724-869-9758, starting at 6 a.m. Fridays. Customers can place order or leave order as a message.

Website: https://www.greatgrouping.org/



St. John the Baptist School and Preschool

418 Unity Center Road

Plum, Pa. 15239

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

hand-breaded fried fish; baked fish; macaroni and cheese; haluski; french fries; pizza; coleslaw; green beans; dessert table. Beer and wine available.

Adult dinners are $11, and children’s macaroni and cheese or pizza dinners are $5. Have a large group? Family special includes four sandwiches (baked or fried), four coleslaws and choice of two large sides, for $40. Weekly dinner specials: Feb. 28, shrimp scampi; March 6, crab cakes; March 13, pierogies; March 20, fried shrimp; March 27, eggplant parmesan; April 3, pasta.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-828-9846

Website: https://www.opvcatholic.org/opv-events



St. Katharine Drexel Parish

208 Abromaitis Street

Bentleyville, Pa. 15314

Where: Drexel Hall

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Menu:

beer-battered cod sandwich, $8.50; beer-battered cod dinner with two sides, $11; baked cod fillet dinner with two sides, $11; large shrimp dinner with two sides, $11; crab cake dinner with two sides, $8. Also: potato cheese pierogies, $4 for three; potato pancakes, $3 for three. Side: french fries; macaroni and cheese; coleslaw; green beans; applesauce; stewed tomatoes.

Takeout Phone Number: 724-209-1370, ext. 424

Website: https://www.katharinedrexelpgh.org/



St. Kilian Parish

7076 Franklin Road

Cranberry Township, Pa. 16066

Where: dine in parish hall, or takeout in parish cafeteria

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Menu:

fried cod; fish sandwich; baked cod; breaded shrimp; cheese pizza; tomato Florentine soup; pierogies; macaroni and cheese; french fries; baked potato; coleslaw; applesauce

Website: https://www.saintkilian.org/fishfry/



St. Louise de Marillac Catholic School

320 McMurray Road

Upper St Clair, Pa. 15241

When: Fridays, Feb. 28, March 6, 13 and 20

Times: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost: Dinners are $11.50 for adults and $5.50 for child.

Menu:

fried fish sandwich, $9; crab cakes (available Feb. 28 and March 13 only), $14 for dinner; weekly soup specials; pizza; haluski; pierogies; pasta; fried shrimp.

Takeout Phone Number: Orders can be placed online.

Website: https://stlouiseschoolpa.org/



St. Malachy Catholic Church

343 Forest Grove Road

Coraopolis, Pa. 15108

Where: school cafeteria

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday (with limited hours)

Times: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

1-pound fish sandwich; baked fish; tuna salad sandwich; crab cake sandwich; shrimp; pierogies; macaroni and cheese; cabbage and noodles; coleslaw; french fries.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-771-0848

Website: https://www.archangelgabrielparish.org/



St. Marcellus Catholic Church

1340 Jefferson Road

Jefferson, Pa. 15344

When: March 8, 15, 22; April 5, 12 and 19

Times: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. (lunch), 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (dinner)

Menu:

Lunch menu: fish sandwich, $7.50; french fries, $2.

Dinner menu: fried hand-breaded cod dinner, $11; fried hand-breaded fish sandwich dinner, $11.50; baked lemon pepper cod dinner, $11; fried shrimp dinner, $11; hand-breaded fried fish sandwich, $7.50; piece of fried fish, $7. All dinners include choice of french fries, baked potato or haluski, coleslaw. Sides include french fries, macaroni and cheese; baked potato; coleslaw; shrimp (3); dessert; haluski.

Takeout offered (but no beverage included)

Takeout Phone Number: 724-883-2445



St. Margaret of Scotland Church

310 Mansfield Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15220

When: First two Fridays of Lent, Feb. 28 and March 6

Website: https://www.cgscatholic.org/



St. Mary Church – Holy Spirit Parish

117 N. Beaver Street

New Castle, Pa. 16101

Where: Parish Center

When: Ash Wednesday

Times: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.



St. Mary Church

10 St. Mary’s Lane

Cecil, Pa. 15321

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (lunch), 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. (dinner)

Menu:

fried and baked fish sandwiches or on a dish; french fries; coleslaw; pierogies; haluski; macaroni and cheese; onion rings; many homemade desserts

Takeout Phone Number: call 412-221-9771 or e-mail fishfry@corpuschristipgh.org

Website: https://www.corpuschristipgh.org/



St. Mary of the Assumption

2510 Middle Road

Glenshaw, Pa. 15116

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost: $11 adults, $10 senior, $7 children 4 and older

Menu:

Adult meal: fried or baked fish; choice of three sides (corn, green beans, baked potato, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce), dessert and beverage. Child meal: fried fish or pizza, choice of two sides (corn, green beans, macaroni and cheese or applesauce), dessert and beverage.

Website: https://stmaryglenshaw.org/



St. Mary of the Assumption

821 Herman Road

Butler, Pa. 16002

Where: school cafeteria

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. (takeout available at 2 p.m.)

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children age 4-11 (dine-in only), and free for children 3 and under (dine-in only)

Menu:

baked or pan-fried fish fillet; scalloped potatoes or french fries; green beans; Spanish rice; coleslaw; bread; homemade desserts, beverages



St. Mary of the Mount

131 Bigham Street

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15211

Where: Sullivan Hall

When: every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Dinner is $10 for adults, $5 for child 12 and under, $9 for seniors

Menu:

fried and baked fish, shrimp, weekly soup specials, coleslaw, french fries, fresh vegetables, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, haluski and applesauce. Featuring a bag lunch for $8, which includes fish sandwich, french fries and coleslaw for $8, with takeout only, with phone orders accepted.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-390-4011

Website: https://popsmm.org/



St. Maximilian Kolbe

363 W. 11th Ave. Extension

Homestead, Pa. 15120

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

Codfather, $10.75; fried or baked fish dinner, $10.75; fried or baked fish sandwich, $9.50; stuffed flounder dinner, $10.50; jumbo shrimp, $6.75 for six, or $9.75 with dinner; popcorn shrimp, $5.50 or $8 with dinner; crab cakes, two for $9.50 or $11.25 with dinner; stuffed tomato with tuna, $6; tuna salad on croissant, $6; egg salad on croissant, $6; tuna melt on English muffin, $7; linguini or scallops (with red, alfredo or white sauce), $9.25; pizza, $6 ($7 with mushrooms); pierogies are $3.50 for three, $6.50 for six, $12 for 12. Fish dinners come with french fries and coleslaw. Local business delivery from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for orders of $30 or more (with order placed by 11 a.m.). Credit cards accepted for purchases of $25 or more ($2 service fee applied). No credit cards of delivery orders.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-462-1743

Website: https://www.stmaximiliankolbehomestead.org/



St. Michael the Archangel Parish

432 Center Avenue

Butler, Pa. 16001

When: Ash Wednesday only

Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost: $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-10; free for children 5 and under

Menu:

baked or deep-fried fish, scalloped potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, bread, dessert and beverage

Website: https://www.butlerareacatholicparishes.org/fish-fry



St. Monica Roman Catholic Parish

116 Thorndale Drive

Beaver Falls, Pa. 15010

Where: Founders Hall

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. ; 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Feb. 28

Menu:

baked or fried fish dinner, $12; shrimp dinner, $12. All dinners include coleslaw, dessert, choice of following sides; french fries; macaroni and cheese; haluski; pierogies. Kids’ meal of pizza and one side is $5. A la carte menu: fish sandwich; slice of pizza, three pierogies; french fries; macaroni and cheese, haluski; soda, bottled water; extra dessert.

Website: http://www.saintmonica.us/



St. Patrick Catholic Church

317 W. Pike Street

Canonsburg, Pa. 15317

Where: school cafeteria

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday,

Times: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m

Menu:

baked or fried fish with roll, $6 child, $11 adult; fish sandwich, $6 child, $11 adult; fried shrimp with roll, $6 child, $11 adult; seafood platter, $14, includes fish, shrimp and clam strips. All dinners include two sides. Sides: coleslaw; stewed tomatoes; hush puppies (6); macaroni and cheese; french fries; haluski. Fish sandwich is $8 for large, $5 for small. Assorted desserts available.

Website: https://www.stpatrickparish.net/



St. Peter Roman Catholic Church

670 S. Main Street

Slippery Rock, Pa. 16057

Where: church hall

When: every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost: $10 for adults, $6 for child. Special all-you-can-eat for $15.

Menu:

baked or fried fish, french fries; macaroni and cheese; salad; pierogies; coleslaw; dessert; drink

Website: http://www.rockcatholic.org/mass-schedule.html



St. Pius X Byzantine Catholic Church

2336 Brownsville Road

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15210

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Menu:

Pierogie/haluski sale. Varieties: potato/cheese; sauerkraut; cottage cheese.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-881-8344

Website: http://stpiusbyz.org/



St. Scholastica/Christ the Divine Teacher Academy

205 Brilliant Avenue

Aspinwall, Pa. 15215

Where: cafeteria; hall is not handicap-accessible.

When: Friday, March 6, fish fry and bingo; Friday, April 3, fish fry only

Times: 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

Dinners: fried cod, $10; jumbo fried shrimp (six), $9; pierogies (6), $7. Dinners include entree, roll and choice of two sides. Sides: french fries; macaroni and cheese; pierogies (3); coleslaw; vegetables; applesauce. Also: fried cod sandwich, $7; fish n’ chips (sandwich and french fries), $8.50; kids’ cheese pizza, for those 12 and under, $6; fish tacos, $3 each. A la carte: pierogies; pint of haluski; jumbo shrimp (4); vegetables; macaroni and cheese; french fries; coleslaw; applesauce. Also featuring bake sale.

Takeout Phone Number: Phone order taken for lunch only; call 412-781-7927

Website: https://nhrces.org/cdta



St. Teresa of Avila Church

1000 Avila Court

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15237

When: every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Good Friday)

Cost: $11 for adults, children are $6 for ages 6-10 and free for those under 5.

Menu:

Dinners entrees: fried fish; baked fish; fried shrimp and includes choice of baked potato, applesauce, homemade coleslaw or homemade haluski, and choice of macaroni and cheese or fresh-cut french fries, plus New England clam chowder or tomato Florentine soup, bread and drink.

All items are available a la carte. Desserts are available.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-367-9001, ext. 506 after 3 p.m.

Website: https://www.neighborsnorth.org/



St. Thomas à Becket Roman Catholic Church

139 Gill Hall Road

Clairton, Pa. 15025

When: every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

hand-breaded fried fish dinner; baked fish dinner; shrimp dinner; tuna melts; soup. Pierogies on Good Friday. All dinners include a beverage. Special kids meals available. Also featuring a bake sale.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-655-9966

Website: https://www.techscatholic.com/



St. Thomas More

126 Fort Couch Road

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15241

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost: Dinner are $12 for adults, $6 for child and $2-$4 for a la carte items.

Menu:

Dinner menu: fried fish dinner, with french fries and coleslaw; fried fish sandwich, with french fries and coleslaw; baked cod dinner, with baked potato or pasta marinara and mixed greens salad; pasta marinara dinner, with mixed greens salad (shrimp sauce available on selected dates).

Fish sandwiches on 8-inch Breadworks dinner roll.

A la carte menu: pizza; macaroni and cheese; french fries, fish sandwich; garden salad.

Website: https://www.stm-sjc.org/



St. Titus Parish

952 Franklin Avenue

Aliquippa, Pa. 15001

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $11.00

Menu:

fried and baked fish dinners and sandwiches; shrimp dinners; potato cheese pierogies; macaroni and cheese; pasta with broccoli

Takeout Phone Number: 724-378-2734

Website: http://sttituschurch.org/index.html



St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church

901 Hartman St.

McKeesport, PA 15132

Where: Church Hall

When: Every Friday During Lent: February 28, 2020 – April 10, 2020 (Open on Good Friday)

Times: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Menu & Cost:

Dinners: Fish (baked or fried) or Shrimp $10.00, Crab Cakes (2) $12.00

Dinners include: cole slaw/one side, coffee or tea, and a dessert

Sides: Haluski, Spanish Rice, French Fries

À la carte: Fish Sandwich $8.00, Crab Cakes (2) $10.00, Bakalar $8.00, Pierogi (4) $3.00

Soup of the Day: Pint $3.00, Quart $6.00

Desserts: Bake Sale, Donuts, Apple Strudel, Palachinka, and Rolls (Nut/Apricot/Poppy)

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 664-0820

Website: https://stsavapa.org/lentenfishfry



St. Valentine Catholic Church

2710 Ohio Street

Bethel Park, Pa. 15102

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Menu:

jumbo beer-battered cod sandwich, $9; child-size fried cod sandwich, $5; Nantucket baked cod, $9; fried butterfly shrimp, $8; pierogie dinner, $5.50. A la carte menu: New England clam chowder, $3; french fries, $2; homemade haluski, $2.50; macaroni and cheese, $2.50; pierogies (3), $3; garden salad, $2.50; coleslaw, $1; applesauce, 75 cents

Takeout Phone Number: 412-851-9176 from 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (for pickup after 4 p.m.)

Website: https://www.stvals.org/



St. Victor Parish & Transfiguration Catholic Church

527 Bairdford Road

Gibsonia, Pa. 15044

Where: St. Victor Activity Hall

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Menu:

deluxe fish sandwich; freshly breaded or baked cod; sandwiches or dinners; shrimp basket; clam strips; crab cakes; breaded oysters; pierogies; haluski; New England clam chowder; and more

Takeout Phone Number: 724-265-4017

Website: https://www.stvictors.org/



St. Vincent de Paul

1 Lucymont Drive

New Castle, Pa. 16102

When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Menu:

fried or baked fish and sides



St. Winifred Church

550 Sleepy Hollow Road

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15228

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost: dinner with a sandwich, $10.00; a la carte, $1.00-$8.00

Menu:

Dinner; fried and baked fish; crab cake; shrimp; includes french fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, drink (coffee, hot tea, iced tea, punch) and choice of dessert. A la carte menu: fried and baked fish; fish sandwich; crab cake; shrimp; claw chowder; pizza; french fries; macaroni and cheese; haluski; coleslaw; buttered noodles; tossed salad, tuna & noodles.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-563-1415



Unionville United Methodist Church

1297 Route 68

Rochester, Pa. 15074

Where: Family Life Center

When: every Friday throughout Lent

Times: Dine in 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. & Take out 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Menu:

Fish Dinner or Chicken Tender Dinner $10

Shrimp Dinner or Fish Sandwich Dinner $11

All dinners include choice of fries, mac & cheese or baked potato

All dine-in dinners include food bar & drink

All take-out dinners include coleslaw & roll

Child menu and ala carte menu available

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 843-0862

Website: http://unionvilleumc.org/



White Oak American Legion Post 701

2813 Capital Street

White Oak, Pa. 15131

Where: Social Hall / Ballroom of facility

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday

Times: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Ash Wednesday & 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Fridays

Website: http://www.whiteoakpost701.org/



Zelienope American Legion Post 474

308 W New Castle Street

Zelienople, Pa. 16063

When: every Friday throughout Lent

Times: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Cost: Adults $12, Kids $6 (19 and under)

Menu:

Our dinners are served with your choice of a hand breaded deep fried cod sandwich or baked cod or chicken strips. It comes with a side of coleslaw and a choice of mac-n-cheese or Pirogies. We also include in the cost a drink and dessert!

Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Community-Organization/American-Legion-Post-474-189283145659/

