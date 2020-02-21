PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Lenten season is here.
If that means you’ll be forgoing meat on Fridays for a fish lunch or dinner — you’re in luck!
The annual KDKA Fish Fry Guide is back! So, go on, plan ahead and find some great places to grab the catch of the day!
Not on our list? Submit your fish fry to us by clicking here: Fish Fry Submissions
__________________________________________
KDKA FISH FRY GUIDE
Adamsburg and Community Volunteer Fire Department
495 Edna Road
Adamsburg, Pa. 15611
Where: Adamsburg Volunteer Fire Department Event Hall
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent
Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
Dinner includes 2 sides and a drink
Fish sandwich dinner $9
Beer battered fish sandwich dinner $11
Baked fish dinner $11
Sides: Pierogies, Cole Slaw, Halushki, Mac n Cheese, Fresh cut fries
Takeout Phone Number: (724) 527-2180
Website: http://adamsburgpafire.org//
American Legion, Post 868
1100 Wildlife Lodge Road
Lower Burrell, Pa. 15068
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent
Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
Hand-Battered Fish Sandwich on Fresh-Baked Bun $9.50
Hand-Battered Fish on a Dish $8.50
Hand-Battered Fish on a Dish Combo w/ French Fries & Homemade Cole Slaw $10.00
Hand-Battered Fish Sandwich Combo w/ French Fries & Homemade Cole Slaw $11.00
Jumbo Shrimp Basket w/ French Fries & Homemade Cole Slaw $11.00
Pierogies w/ Butter 3/$2.75
Side French Fries $2.00
Macaroni & Cheese $2.50
Cole Slaw $1.25
Individual Shrimp $1.25 ea
Takeout Phone Number: (724) 339-9417
Website: https://www.facebook.com/post868/
Ascension Roman Catholic Church
114 Berry Street
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15205
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. & 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Good Friday
Menu:
fish sandwich; fried fish dinner; cod fish baked in orange dinner; jumbo shrimp dinner, with five shrimp; crab cake dinner, includes three crab cakes; seafood platter dinner includes fish, shrimp and crab cake. All dinners include french fries, coleslaw and roll. Also, grilled cheese, macaroni and cheese, green beans. Special homemade soup, haluski, desserts and beverages available.
Bell Township Volunteer Fire Department
207 Main Street
Salina, Pa. 15680
Where: Bell Township VFD Social Hall
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent
Times: 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $12.00 for all-you-can-eat-buffet
Menu:
Fried or baked Fish, Chicken Planks, Shrimp
Fries or Pierogies
Mac and Cheese , Onion Rings
Corn , Fruit Cocktail
Coleslaw and Drinks
Takeout Phone Number: (724) 697-4873
Website: http://www.belltwpvfd.org/
Bovard Volunteer Fire Corps
2 Washington Street
Bovard, Pa. 15619
Where: Bovard VFC Social Hall
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
Fish Dinner including fish sandwich, fries and cole slaw no substitutions $10.00
Hand-Breaded Fish Sandwich $8.00
Homemade Haluski $3.00
Homemade Mac & Cheese $3.00
Fries $2.00
Cole Slaw $2.00
Pop/Water $1.00
Coffee Donation
Baked Goods as marked
Takeout Phone Number: (724) 837-8408
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Bovardvfc84/
Community Kitchen Pittsburgh Fish Fry
107 Flowers Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15207
When: every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Website: https://www.ckpgh.org/
Church of the Assumption
45 North Sprague Avenue
Bellevue, Pa. 15202
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
Dinner, choice of baked or fried fish fillet, fish sandwich or shrimp, with choice of one side (macaroni and cheese, french fries, haluski), choice of fresh coleslaw or applesauce, $12. A la carte menu: fish sandwich, $9; haluski, $3.50; macaroni and cheese, $3; french fries, $3; fresh coleslaw, $2.50. Children’s (10 and under) dinner is $3, and includes grilled cheese with french fries and applesauce. Credit cards accepted.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-356-3465
Website: https://www.assumptionchurch.org/
Church of the Epiphany
184 Washington Place
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Menu:
Menu: fried fish sandwich, $8; fried fish dinner and bun, with choice of one side (macaroni and cheese, haluski, french fries or coleslaw), $9; crab cakes (2), $6; jumbo shrimp (6), $7; potato cheese pierogies, $3-$12; french fries, $2; coleslaw, $2; haluski, $2; macaroni and cheese, $3; New England clam chowder, $3. Also assorted desserts, soda, coffee and bottled water.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-471-1008
Website: https://www.divinemercypgh.org/
Corpus Christi Church
803 Market Street
McKeesport, Pa. 15132
Where: Corpus Christi Church hall
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
hand-breaded fried fish sandwich (large and small); fried butterfly (6) shrimp; tuna salad croissant. Sides: tomato soup; stewed tomatoes; homemade potato pierogies with butter and onions; potato pancakes; cabbage with homemade noodles; baked macaroni and cheese; french fries; hush puppies; coleslaw; pickle. Featuring thin sweet crepe filled with sweet cream cheese filling, $3 for two.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-672-6004, 412-672-2220 or 412-346-0426 Phone orders should be picked up at Corpus Christi hall in McKeesport only. Last phone order taken at 5 p.m., with last delivery at 6 p.m.
Website: https://www.marymotherofgod1.org/
Faith United Methodist Church
305 Freeport Street
Delmont, Pa. 15626
Where: Fellowship Hall
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent
Times:
Cost: Adults $10 ; Children $5 (10 yrs & under)
Menu:
Cafe Style: Dinners include 1 entree, 2 sides, 1 dessert, and 1 drink
A la Carte available
Dine In / Carry Out available (no orders by phone)
Apple dumplings & clam chowder – extra charge
Menu: Fried fish, baked fish, crab cakes, fried shrimp, pierogis, halushka, mac ‘n cheese, hot dogs, chicken tenders, french fries/cheese sauce, baked potatoes, green beans, corn bread, cole slaw, & applesauce
Website: http://fumcdelmont.com/
Good Samaritan Church
725 Glenwood Avenue
Ambridge, Pa. 15003
Where: Eighth Street and Melrose Avenue
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Cost: $10.00
Menu:
fish sandwiches; crab cakes; french fries; macaroni and cheese; haluski; coleslaw; desserts.
Takeout Phone Number: 724-266-6010
Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center
3579 Masonic Way
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15237
Where: Ballroom/Hall
When: every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Cost: $10.00 per person
Menu:
Deep Fried or Broiled Icelandic Cod Sandwich
Macaroni & Cheese
Cole Slaw
Stewed Tomatoes
Pudding Dessert
Kluski
Coffee, soft drinks and Camel’s Milk
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 961-2510
Website: http://pghmasoniccenter.com/
Holy Angels Church
408 Baldwin Road
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15207
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Menu:
fried fish sandwich dinner (with french fries and coleslaw) $10; baked fish dinner (with baked potato, coleslaw, roll), $10. A la carte menu includes fried and baked fish sandwich (with or without bun), cheese pizza, New England crab chowder and Maryland crab soup. Side dishes includes macaroni and cheese, baked potato, french fries, sandwich bun and coleslaw
Takeout Phone Number: 412-461-9503
Website: https://www.facebook.com/holyangelshays/
Holy Apostles Parish
3198 Schieck Street
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15227
Where: St. Albert the Great Church
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
Panko-breaded fried cod fish sandwich, $7 (with bun or on dish); orange juice baked cod, $7; breaded deep-fried shrimp (8), $7; Maryland crab cakes (2), $7; potato pierogies (6), $6; tuna salad croissant, with lettuce and tomato, $5; slice of cheese pizza, $2; fried provolone wheel with marinara sauce, $5. Sides are $2, and feature french fries, coleslaw, haluski, stewed tomatoes, macaroni and cheese, side salad, potato pancakes (2), potato pierogies (2). Also, New England clam chowder or soup of day, $4, and fresh-made doughnuts, $1 each/$4 half dozen/$8 dozen. Credit cards and checks accepted.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-440-0221
Holy Assumption of St. Mary Orthodox Church
105 S. 19th Street
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203
Where: St. Mary Orthodox Church – Church Hall
When: every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 11:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Menu:
Fish Sandwich & Fries – $7.00
Choice of Cole Slaw or Apple Sauce
Shrimp & Fries- $7.00
Choice of Cole Slaw or Apple Sauce
Fried Fish Dinner- $9.00
Choice of Halushki or Mac & Cheese, Green Beans, Applesauce
1 Dozen Frozen Pierogi – $10.00
4 Shrimp – $6.00
Greek Salad – $5.00
3 Pierogi – $4.00
Halushki – $3.00
Macaroni & Cheese – $3.00
Fries – $1.50
Stewed Tomatoes – $1.50
Green Beans – $1.50
Cole Slaw – $1.00
1 Bun – $1.00
Applesauce – $1.00
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 431-6428
Website: https://stmaryorthodoxchurch.net/
Holy Family Roman Catholic Church
787 Freeport Road
Creighton, Pa. 15030
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Menu:
baked or fried fish dinner, with choice of three sides, $10; lite lunch, with 1/2 piece of fish on sandwich bun and choice of two sides, $8; children’s dinner, 1/2 piece of fish, applesauce, one side, $5; baked or fried fish sandwich, $7; baked or fried fish on a dish; homemade pierogies, $3 for 3, or $12 per dozen; homemade soup, $3.50 cup. Side choices: french fries; coleslaw; haluski; stewed tomatoes; macaroni and cheese; applesauce, with all sides available a la carte.
Takeout Phone Number: 724-224-8342
Holy Redeemer Chuch
311 Lawrence Avenue
Ellwood City, Pa. 16117
Where: Catholic Center
When: Ash Wednesday & Fridays Feb. 28, March 13 and 27
Times: 3 p.m. -7 p.m. on Ash Wednesday & 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Fridays
Cost: Dinners Are $10, sandwiches $7, and a la carte items, $1.50.
Menu:
dinner, with fried or baked fish, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, cake, beverage; sandwich, featuring baked or fried fish; a la carte items, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw; cake
Takeout Phone Number: call 724-752-9350 with orders until 2 p.m.
Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church
6515 Old Route 8 N.
Butler, Pa. 16002
Where: school cafeteria
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent
Times: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Cost: Dinners are $11 for adults, $8.50 for child, and includes entree, choice of two sides, roll, drink and dessert.
Menu:
baked cod; beer-battered fried cod; breaded shrimp. Sides: macaroni and cheese; green beans; haluski; scalloped potatoes; coleslaw; french fries
Takeout offered, but no phone orders
Website: https://www.holysepulcher.org/about-us/events/fish-fry
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
2603 Old Elizabeth Road
West Mifflin, Pa. 15122
Where: Horner Hall
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
haluski; pierogies; pizza; french fries; baked potato; coleslaw; macaroni and cheese; grilled cheese sandwich; clam chowder; desserts; baked goods.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-466-3444
Website: https://www.facebook.com/holyspiritchurch/
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
529 Grant Avenue Extension
West Mifflin, Pa. 15122
Where: social hall of Holy Trinity Parish
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Menu:
Special captains platter, $13, and includes one fish sandwich, one crab cake, four jumbo shrimp, french fries, coleslaw and beverage, with no substitutions. Other menu items: fried or baked fish sandwich, $9.50; fried or baked fish dinner, $10.75; jumbo shrimp, $6.75 or $9.75 with dinner; popcorn shrimp, $5.50, or $8 with dinner; crab cakes, $4 for two, or three with dinner and roll, $8; potato pancakes (three) with sour cream or applesauce, $5. A la carte menu includes stuffed tomato with tuna salad; tuna salad on croissant; egg salad on croissant; pizza with cheese; pizza with mushroom; pierogies; french fries; haluski; baked macaroni (with red sauce); soup of the day; grilled cheese and tomato soup, and more.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-466-4695
Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Parish
119 W. Chestnut Street
Washington, Pa. 15301
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Cost: Dinners are $9 for adults, $6 for child
Menu:
baked or fried fish dinner or sandwich; shrimp dinner; fish tacos; pizza; pierogies; cabbage and noodles; clam chowder; macaroni and cheese; garden salad; homemade desserts.
Takeout Phone Number: 724-222-9737
Website: https://www.icwashpa.net/
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
3058 Brereton Street
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Menu:
Featuring fish sandwich for $8, with various sides available
Website: https://immaculateheartpolishhill.weebly.com/
Imperial Volunteer Fire Department
111 Pine Street
Imperial, Pa. 15126
Where: Imperial Fire Station
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
#1 Small Fish Sandwich (One 8oz Cod filet) $7
#2 Small Fish Dinner (Small Fish Sandwich, Fries & Coleslaw) $10
#3 Large Fish Sandwich (Two 8oz Cod filets) $12
#4 Large Fish Dinner (Large Fish Sandwich, Fries & Coleslaw) $15
#5 Shrimp (6) $6
#6 Shrimp Dinner (6 Shrimp, Fries & Coleslaw) $10
#7 Homemade Cole Slaw $2
#8 Fresh Cut French Fries $3
#9 Homemade Mac & Cheese $3
#10 Pierogies (6) $5
#11 Can of Pop, Bottle of Water or Coffee $1
Takeout Phone Number: (724) 695-0281
Website: http://imperialvfd.org/fishfry2020.html
Manor Volunteer Fire Department
40 Main Street
Manor, Pa. 15665
Where: Manor Borough Community Hall
When: every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. & 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Good Friday only
Menu:
1 Piece Fish Dinner – $8 2 Piece Fish Dinner – $10 6 Piece Shrimp Dinner – $9 9 Piece Shrimp Dinner – $11 4 Piece Chicken Dinner – $10 Dinners Include: 2 Sides, Dinner Roll, Butter, Beverage and Dessert Platter: Fish Sandwich Platter – $10 Platter Includes: 2 Pieces of Fish in a Large Sandwich Bun, 1 Side, Beverage and Dessert Kids Meal: Kids Meal – $5 Kids Meal Includes: A choice of a Hotdog, Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Chicken (2 Pieces) Or Fish (1 Piece), Plus 1 Side, a Beverage and Dessert Sides: Cole Slaw Apple Sauce Perogies Macaroni and Cheese Fries Haluski Al a Carte: 1 Piece of Fish – $3 Fish Sandwich – $6 3 Pieces of Shrimp – $2 Beverage – $1 2 Pieces of Chicken – $2 Dessert – $2 Sides -$1
Takeout Phone Number: (724) 863-5610
Website: http://www.manorvfd.org/
Most Holy Name Catholic School
1515 Tinsbury Street
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15212
Where: school hall
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
Dinner are $11, and include choice of fried or baked cod, six breaded jumbo shrimp or two crab cakes; choice of two sides (french fries, homemade macaroni and cheese, homemade coleslaw, applesauce, stewed tomatoes); homemade dessert, beverage (for dine-in only). A la carte menu items range from $1-$8, and include jumbo fish sandwich; breaded jumbo shrimp (6); french fries; macaroni and cheese; coleslaw; desserts; applesauce; stewed tomatoes.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-231-2196
Northside Catholic Assumption Academy and Christ Our Savior Parish
3854 Brighton Road
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15233
Where: Axmacher Hall
When: Fridays of Lent, including Good Friday
Times: 3-6:30 p.m.
Menu & Cost:
Adult dinners; seafood bake; fish fry sandwich; shrimp dinner; baked tilapia. Dinners are $11, and include drink, dessert, choice of two sides (from option A and option B). Child’s menu: fish sticks; grilled cheese; mini pizza. Child’s meal is $5, and includes drink, dessert, small side and applesauce. A la carte menu: baked fish; shrimp; fried fish; pierogies; fish sticks; grilled cheese; mini pizza; soup of the day. Sides from option A include macaroni and cheese; haluski; stewed tomatoes; veggie of the day; salad; hush puppies; french fries. Sides from option B: cole slaw; applesauce; small stewed tomatoes; small soup of the day; fruit of the day. For delivery within 5-mile radius, call 412-761-3254 between noon-3 p.m., with delivery available from 3-5 p.m. A $1 discount for all military, police, EMTs, firefighters (in uniform) and those 62 and older.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-761-3254
North Side Sportsmen’s Association
325 Mt. Pleasant Road
Warrendale, Pa. 15086
Where: Main Clubhouse
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
Hand Breaded Cod
Broiled Cod
Fantail Shrimp
Clam Chowder
Homemade Mac and Cheese
Coleslaw
French Fries
Homemade Bread Pudding
Takeout Phone Number: (725) 935-9884
Website: https://northsidesportsmen.com/
Oakmont Elks
106 Washington Avenue
Oakmont, Pa. 15139
Where: Lodge Banquet Room
When: every Friday throughout Lent
Times: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
Fried Fish Sandwich Dinner $9.00
Fried Fish on a Dish Dinner $9.00
Baked Fish Dinner $9.00
Fried Shrimp Dinner $10.00
Combo Dinner $10.00
Fish Sandwich ONLY $8.00
Kids Fish Dinner $5.00
Kids Fried Shrimp Dinner $6.00
Mac & Cheese $2.00
Halushki $2.00
Extra Fries $2.00
Dessert $2.00
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 828-1668
Website: https://www.elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodgenumber=1668
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School
3005 Fatima Drive
Aliquippa, Pa. 15001
Where: Kohler Hall
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent
Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Cost: $11-$13 for dinner, $10 for sandwich
Menu:
hand-breaded 12-16 ounce filet of Atlantic cod, served deep fried to order or baked. Fish sandwiches include french fries and coleslaw, and dinners include choice of side, roll and coleslaw. Sides include: pierogies; macaroni and cheese; cabbage and noodles; fresh green beans. Also serving fried shrimp and Skuna Bay salmon. Offering a variety of homemade donated treats.
Website: https://www.ourladyoffatimahopewell.org/
Our Lady of Grace Catholic School
1734 Bower Hill Road
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15243
Where: Conroy Hall
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Menu:
baked fish, $13.50; crab cake, $13.50; fish sandwich dinner, $13.50; fried fish dinner, $13.50; seafood platter (1 fish, 1 crab, 3 shrimp), $15.50; shrimp dinner, $13.50. Dinners include entree, choice of potato and side, roll, dessert and drink. Seniors 60 and up receive $1 discount on dinners. Child dinners for those under 10 are $8, and include small portion of fish, choice of potato, drink and dessert. A la carte menu includes crab cakes (2), fish sandwich, pizza, applesauce, coleslaw, green beans, haluski, pierogies (3) and more.
Takeout offered and charge cards accepted.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-200-2694
Website: https://www.olgscott.org/
Our Lady of Joy Parish
2000 O’Block Road
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15239
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
hand-breaded fried and baked fish; haluski; coleslaw; macaroni and cheese; french fries; grilled cheese; shrimp plates; side salads.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-828-9846
Website: https://www.opvcatholic.org/opv-events
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School
1111 S Main Street
Burgettstown, Pa. 15021
Where: St. Bernadette Hall
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m
Cost: $10-$11 for adults, $5 for child, $8 for sandwich
Menu:
fried and baked fish; crab cakes; fried shrimp; pierogies; cabbage and noodles; macaroni and cheese; french fries; green beans; hush puppies; soup of the day; homemade desserts.
Takeout Phone Number: 724-947-5076
Website: https://www.facebook.com/OLOLburgettstown/
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church
290 Hallam Avenue
Washington, Pa. 15301
Where: banquet hall
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
fish sandwiches; crab cakes; seafood pizza; shrimp; lobster rolls and more
Takeout Phone Number: 724-228-8575
Website: https://miraculousmedalchurch.org/
Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament
800 Montana Avenue
Natrona Heights, Pa. 15065
Where: St. Joseph High School
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m
Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Parish
1000 Third Avenue
Conway, Pa. 15027
Where: Stephan’s Hall
When: Fridays, Feb. 28, March 13 and 27
Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Cost: $9.00
Menu:
fish dinners; shrimp dinners; fish sandwich; baked potato; french fries; coleslaw; macaroni and cheese
Website: https://www.greatgrouping.org/
Our Lady of Victory Maronite Catholic Parish
1000 Lindsay Road
Carnegie, Pa. 15106
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Cost:
dinner with three sides $14
dinner with two sides $11
dinner with all sides and beverage $20
fish sandwich only $6
extra sides $3 each
children 10 and under $5.
Menu:
fried and baked fish; macaroni and cheese; french fries; variety of delicious Lebanese side dishes.
Credit cards accepted
Takeout Phone Number: 412-278-0841
Website: https://www.olovpgh.org/
Pizza Kitchen at Mother of Sorrows Church
10 Desiderio Way
McKees Rocks, Pa. 15136
Where: social hall
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. (with pickup between 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.)
Menu:
Red and white pizza offered. Toppings: romano cheese; mozzarella cheese; sweet peppers; hot peppers; hot sausage; mushrooms; pepperoni; diced tomatoes; spinach; black olives; hot banana peppers; and onion. Also, pasta and beans (by pint or quart); sausage, spinach and pepperoni rolls; fried cakes; sandwich buns. Lenten special is ricotta gnocchi (2-pound bag sold frozen) and haluski (sold by pint and quarts). Prices: pizza, $7 and up; pasta and beans, $2-$4; rolls, $8 each; cakes, 50 cents each or $5 dozen; buns, six for $1.50; gnocchi, $7 bag; haluski, $2-$4.
Falagones Fridays on March 6 and April 3. Cost is $7, with following selections: spinach; spinach and raisin; spinach and red pepper flakes; potato; potato and red pepper flakes; potato and hot sausage.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-331-8530
Queen of the Rosary Church
530 Michigan Avenue
Glassport, Pa. 15045
Where: social hall
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
batter-dipped fried fish; baked fish; shrimp; fish sandwich; potato pancakes (made fresh); variety of soups. Sides include: french fries; pierogies; haluski; macaroni and cheese and more.
Also bake sale, 50/50 raffle, small games of chance, specialty basket raffle weekly and free coffee and tea.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-872-5136
Website: https://www.facebook.com/qorfishfry/?rf=116163741738605
Rices Lading Volunteer Fire Department
66 Bayard Avenue
Rices Landing, Pa. 15357
Where: Volunteer Fire Dept. Social Hall
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent
Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Ash Wednesday & Fridays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: (724) 592-5765
Website: http://www.rlvfd66.com/
Riverview United Presbyterian Church Fish Fry
3505 Perrysville Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15214
When: every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m. to 8:30 pm.
Website: https://www.riverviewpresbyterian.org/
Sacred Heart Church
Route 40 W
Claysville, Pa. 15323
When: Fridays, Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20 and 27
Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
fried or baked fish dinner, $5.50; shrimp dinner, $6.25. Dinners include sandwich on bread or bun, french fries and coleslaw (with or without onions). A la carte menu: fried fish sandwich; baked fish sandwich; shrimp; fish; cabbage and noodles; macaroni and cheese; french fries; coleslaw; desserts, coffee, tea, pop.
Takeout Phone Number: 724-663-7675
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Sacred-Heart-Church-197705680247216/
SNPJ Lodge 106
255 West Allegheny Road
Imperial, Pa. 15126
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent
Times: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. on Ash Wednesday & 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Fridays
Menu:
Half Fish $5.00
w/Fries $7.00
w/Mac and Cheese $7.50
w/Slaw $7.00
w/ Mac and Cheese and Slaw $10.00
Whole Fish $9.00
w/Fries $11.00
w/ Mac and Cheese $11.50
w/ Slaw $11.00
w/ Mac and Cheese and Slaw $14.00
Shrimp and Fries $8.50
w/ Slaw $10.50
Tuna Salad on Croissant $6.50
Mac and Cheese $3.00
Slaw $2.50
Takeout Phone Number: (724) 695-1411
Website: http://www.snpjimperialpa.com/
S.S. John and Paul Parish
2586 Wexford Bayne Road
Sewickley, Pa. 15143
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m
Cost: Platters are $12, and include entree and two sides. Child meal is $6, sandwich is $8, and 16-ounce soup of the day is $4
Menu:
jumbo fried fish, with or without bun; baked fish with or without bun; fried breaded shrimp; potato cheese pierogies. Sides menu: french fries; coleslaw; macaroni and cheese; applesauce; pierogies (2). All dine-in meals include choice of lemonade, iced tea or coffee. Pop and bottled water available for purchase.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-440-3044
Website: https://www.greatgrouping.org/fishfry
S.S. Simon and Jude Catholic Parish
1607 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15220
Where: Parish Life Center gymnasium
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
fried or baked fish dinner, $9.50; crab cake (3) dinner, $9.50; shrimp (5) dinner; $9.50; fried fish sandwich, $8; baked fish sandwich, $8; crab cakes, $8; shrimp, $8; fish taco, $8. Homemade items: cabbage and noodles; pasta with sauce; buttered noodles; salad; macaroni and cheese; pierogies. Other menu items: pizza; french fries (with or without cheese); fried provolone sticks; fried onion rings; coleslaw; zucchini planks; lobster bisque and more. Special kid’s meal for $4.50. Many gluten-free items available.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-563-1353
Website: http://www.ssjfishfry.com/
S.S. Peter and Paul School
370 East End Avenue
Beaver, Pa. 15009
Where: school cafeteria
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
Fish dinners: $10 adult; $9 senior; $5 child; includes a large piece of fish (baked or fried), coleslaw, roll, dessert, lemonade or coffee, and your choice of side. Sides: pierogies; macaroni and cheese; haluski; french fries; baked potato; Aglio et Olio pasta. Introducing fish salad for $10. Also, fish sandwich, $8; Pittsburgh fish sandwich, $9; Aglio et Olio pasta with fish, $9; pasta with garlic bread, $8.
Takeout Phone Number: call 724-359-0659 after 1 p.m.
Website: https://beavercatholic.com/school/
St. Alphonsus Church
219 W. Lincoln Ave
McDonald, Pa. 15057
When: Ash Wednesday & first Friday of Lent
Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
baked or fried fish dinner; fish sandwich; coleslaw; pierogies; haluski.
St. Alphonsus Parish
202 W. State Street
West Sunbury, Pa. 16061
Where: St. Louis Church hall
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Cost: Dinners are $11 for adults, $5 for child
Menu:
baked or fried fish; french fries; macaroni and cheese; scallop potatoes; green beans; dessert; drink
Website: http://www.stalspar.com/
St. Alphonsus Church/Blessed Seelos School
201 Church Road
Wexford, Pa. 15090
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $12.00 for adults, $3.00 for child
Menu:
choice of breaded fried shrimp, baked Atlantic cod fish, breaded fried Atlantic cod; choice of one: macaroni and cheese, french fries, baked potato; choice of applesauce or coleslaw; choice of New England clam chowder or tomato Florentine soup.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-585-3915
Website: https://www.fish-fry.org/
St. Andrew Parish
1 Park Road
Donora, Pa. 15033
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m are the normal hours & 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Good Friday
Cost: Dinners are $12.75, and include coleslaw, choice of side (pierogies or macaroni and cheese), beverage (coffee or lemonade) and ice cream.
Menu:
Dinner menu: baked or fried Monster fish dinner; breaded jumbo shrimp dinner; crab cake dinner.
Featuring the Monster fried fish sandwich, with coleslaw, $9.75. A la carte menu includes french fries; pierogies; haluski; pasta fagioli with bread; lobster bisque with crackers; macaroni and cheese; coleslaw; buns; ice cream.
Takeout Phone Number: 724-379-7559 or 724-379-5659
Website: https://saintandrewmidmon.org/
St. Anne School
4040 Willow Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15234
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Cost: Dinners are $8-$10, and include coleslaw, choice of one side, plus roll and butter.
Menu:
fried and baked fish; fried shrimp; crab cakes; homemade pierogies; homemade macaroni and cheese; homemade haluski; pizza; shrimp tossed salad; baked fish Florentine.
Beer and wine available.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-561-7720
Website: https://www.saintanneschool.org/
St. Benedict the Abbot Church
120 Abington Drive
McMurray, Pa. 15317
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. lunch, 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. dinner
Menu:
Lunch menu: fried fish basket with french fries and coleslaw; macaroni and cheese; pizza. Dinner menu: fried fish; baked fish; fried shrimp; fish tacos; handmade lump crab cakes. Also, weekly soup provided by Jackson’s Restaurant at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe.
Takeout Phone Number: 724-941-9406
Website: http://www.sbapeters.org/
St. Bernadette Church
245 Azalea Drive
Monroeville, Pa. 15146
Where: Lourdes Center dining hall
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent
Times: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
“The Gargotta;” fried fish, with or without bun and with or without cheese; baked fish, with or without bun, and with or without cheese; fried shrimp; grilled cheese; pizza. Also: apple sauce; coleslaw; haluski; macaroni and cheese; onion rings; pierogies; saber spuds.
Takeout Phone Number: call 412-843-0668 beginning at 3:30 p.m., for pickup starting at 4:30 p.m
Website: http://www.cdsfishfry.org/
St. Bernard Church
311 Washington Road
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15216
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4-7:30 p.m.
Menu:
fried fish dinner, $11; baked fish dinner, $10; shrimp dinner, $10; macaroni and cheese dinner, $9; fried fish sandwich, $7; baked fish sandwich, $7; fish tacos, $10; plate of french fries, $2; french fries with cheese, $3; pizza slice, $2; clam chowder, $4; homemade gumbo, $5. Also featuring weekly specials for $12, and include salad. Side dishes include pierogies, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and salad.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-440-2697
Website: https://www.stbschool.net/
St. Catherine of Siena Church
1950 Broadway Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15216
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (lunch), 4-7 p.m. (dinner)
Menu:
Dinners: hand-breaded beer-battered fried fish or baked fish dinner, with french fries or homemade macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes or vegetables, coleslaw or applesauce, dessert, roll and beverage, $12.50 for adults, $8.50 for child; fish taco dinner, with two tacos, slaw, cilantro lime rice, vegetable, $10. A la carte menu: homemade pierogies; homemade haluski; cheese pizza; soup and vegan vegetable soup. Lunch special, two sandwiches and four sides, $23
Takeout Phone Number: 412-531-2135, ext. 19
Website: https://www.stteresakolkatapgh.org/
St. Catherine of Sweden Church
2554 Wildwood Road
Allison Park, Pa. 15101
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Cost: Dinners are $11-$12 for adults, $10-$11 for senior and $6-$7 for child
Menu:
Dinner menu: fried or baked cod; steamed or baked shrimp; vegetarian salad, served in fried tortilla shell; fish tacos; pizza; grilled cheese sandwich; macaroni and cheese. Dinners include dessert and beverages (served in hall), and two side choices. Sides: pierogies; haluski; baked potato; macaroni and cheese; french fries; applesauce; coleslaw.
Takeout offered for orders placed in advance by phone or online, and can be picked up through the designated “Curbside Pick-up Lane.” Allow 20 minutes for curbside pickup orders
Takeout Phone Number: 412-486-6001
Website: https://www.stcatherineofsweden.org/
St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Parish
631 California Avenue
Rochester, Pa. 15074
Where: parish hall
When: every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Cost: $10 for adult dinner, $9 for sandwich, $12 for fish salad
Menu:
fish dinner; fish salad; fish sandwich; shrimp dinner; new “Chesapeake Bay” dinner; variety of sides and desserts.
Takeout Phone Number: 724-775-3775 or 724-775-3776
Website: https://www.beavercatholic.com/
St. Columbkille Church
101 Church Road
Imperial, Pa. 15126
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
combo dinner, $8.50, includes five shrimp, 4-ounce fish, french fries, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, roll and butter; shrimp dinner, $9, includes nine shrimp, french fries, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, roll and butter; baked fish dinner, $8, includes 8-ounce fish, green beans, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, roll and butter; adult fish dinner, $8 adult, $7 senior, includes 8-ounce fried fish, french fries, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, roll and butter; child’s fish dinner, $7, includes 4-ounce fried fish, french fries, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, roll and butter; fish sandwich, $7.50, includes 8-ounce fried fish on a round roll with french fries. Featuring “The Columbkille” sandwich for $7.50, and includes 8-ounce fish, french fries, coleslaw and cheese on a long roll. Extra’s include clam chowder, haluski and more.
Website: https://grouping329.org/
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish
330 Third Avenue
Carnegie, Pa. 15106
Where: St. Luke Hall
When: every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Website: https://www.cgscatholic.org/st-elizabeth-ann-seton
St. Ferdinand’s Catholic Church
2535 Rochester Road
Cranberry Township, Pa. 16066
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (lunch), 4-7 p.m. (dinner)
Cost: $12 for adults, $6 for children
Menu:
fried or baked fish; crab cakes; fish tacos; pierogies; grilled cheese; pizza; french fries; macaroni and cheese; haluski; rice pilaf; green beans; coleslaw; applesauce; homemade soup of the day
Takeout Phone Number: 724-776-2899
Website: https://www.stferd.org/st-ferdinand-welcome
St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church
125 Buttercup Road
Butler Township, Pa. 16001
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Cost: Dinners are $11 for adults, $6 for children, ages 2-10 and free for children age 2 and under. Credit cards, cash and checks accepted.
Menu:
baked or beer-battered fried fish; choice of scalloped potatoes or french fries; green beans; coleslaw; bread and butter; dessert; beverage choice of coffee, tea, iced tea, or lemonade.
Website: https://www.butlerareacatholicparishes.org/fish-fry
St. Francis of Assisi
3609 Washington Avenue
Finleyville, Pa. 15332
Where: Finley Hall
When: Ash Wednesday
Times: 12:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m
Menu:
Dine-in dinner menu: baked or fried fish; coleslaw; choice of macaroni and cheese, french fries or pierogies. A la carte menu available.
Takeout Phone Number: 724-348-0803
Website: http://stfrancischurch.net/
St. Gregory Catholic School
115 Pine Street
Zelienople, Pa. 16063
Where: pickup orders available at school concession stand
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m
Cost: $11 adults; $8 seniors 65 and over; $5 children, ages 4-10; combo dinner, add $3; free for those 3 and under
Menu:
breaded and fried 8-ounce cod or hand-breaded 8-ounce baked cod; fried fish sandwich on Amoroso roll; six large fried shrimp; combo dinner, featuring three shrimp with fish dinner. Also, fish sandwich for $7, or $8 with french fries and coleslaw. All entrees come with choice of two sides, homemade coleslaw, dinner roll, dessert and beverage (for dine-in customers). Side choices: macaroni and cheese; french fries; vegetables; other “special” side. Children’s meal is choice of pizza or fish dinner, featuring half fried fish or half shrimp order).
Takeout Phone Number: call 724-452-8010 after 3 p.m.
Website: http://school.stgregzelie.org/
St. Irenaeus Catholic Church
387 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, Pa. 15139
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (lunch), 4-7 p.m. (dinner)
Cost: Dinner is $11 for adults, with special for seniors
Menu:
baked and fried fish; pierogies; coleslaw; french fries; macaroni and cheese; fresh salad bar. Beer is available. A la carte menu and prices listed on location.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-828-9846
Website: https://www.opvcatholic.org/opv-events
St. James Church
200 Walnut Street
Sewickley, Pa. 15143
Where: St. James School cafeteria
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
hand-breaded fried fish plate, $11; Boston baked cod plate, $13; shrimp plate, $13; Atlantic salmon plate, $13; shrimp and french fries basket, $10; fish nuggets and french fries basket, $10. All dinners include roll and choice of two sides (french fries, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, green beans, haluski or applesauce). Dine-in dinners include choice of tea, lemonade or coffee. Special family meal, for takeout only, is $39, and includes four pieces of hand-breaded fried fish, rolls and two family-size sides. Kids’ menu includes four fish nuggets and two small sides for $5. A la carte items include fish sandwich, pizza slice, homemade soup, pierogies, weekly pasta special, fish tacos and homemade desserts. For dine-in guests, beer and wine available for a donation.
Major credit cards accepted.
Takeout Phone Number: call 412-741-5540 and press 2 after 4:15 p.m.
Website: https://www.divine-redeemer.org/
St. James the Apostle Church
4019 U.S. Route 422
Pulaski, Pa. 16143
Where: social hall
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (sandwiches only), 4-7 p.m.
St. Joan of Arc Church
6470 Library Road
South Park Township, Pa. 15129
Where: social hall
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. , Lunch specials featured from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Menu:
baked or breaded fish dinner; fish sandwich; homemade crab cakes; Norwegian salmon; homemade soup; cabbage and noodles; pierogies; coleslaw; macaroni and cheese; french fries, pizza, shrimp and more. Variety of desserts available.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-854-3173
Website: https://www.mystjoan.org/
St. Joseph Parish
342 Dorseyville Road
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15215
When: Ash Wednesday
Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Cost: Dinners are $10, sandwiches are $7 or $8 for sandwich and french fries.
Menu:
fried fish; baked fish; coleslaw; french fries; haluski; macaroni and cheese
Website: https://www.stjosephohara.com/
St. Joseph Parish
825 Second Street
Verona, Pa. 15147
Where: Hall is not handicap-accessible.
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Cost: $11.00
Menu:
baked and fried fish; haluski; macaroni and cheese; baked potato; french fries; pizza; shrimp; coleslaw
Shut-ins only can place pre-order from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-828-9846
Website: https://www.opvcatholic.org/opv-events
St. John the Baptist Church
377 Linmore Avenue
Baden, Pa. 15005
Where:
When: Fridays, Feb. 7 through April 3
Cost: $8 per dozen
Menu:
Pierogie sales, potato; sauerkraut; cottage cheese; prune
Dine-in or takeout with your own container or use one from the parish.
Takeout Phone Number: Call 24/7 pierogie hotline at 724-869-9758, starting at 6 a.m. Fridays. Customers can place order or leave order as a message.
Website: https://www.greatgrouping.org/
St. John the Baptist School and Preschool
418 Unity Center Road
Plum, Pa. 15239
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
hand-breaded fried fish; baked fish; macaroni and cheese; haluski; french fries; pizza; coleslaw; green beans; dessert table. Beer and wine available.
Adult dinners are $11, and children’s macaroni and cheese or pizza dinners are $5. Have a large group? Family special includes four sandwiches (baked or fried), four coleslaws and choice of two large sides, for $40. Weekly dinner specials: Feb. 28, shrimp scampi; March 6, crab cakes; March 13, pierogies; March 20, fried shrimp; March 27, eggplant parmesan; April 3, pasta.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-828-9846
Website: https://www.opvcatholic.org/opv-events
St. Katharine Drexel Parish
208 Abromaitis Street
Bentleyville, Pa. 15314
Where: Drexel Hall
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Menu:
beer-battered cod sandwich, $8.50; beer-battered cod dinner with two sides, $11; baked cod fillet dinner with two sides, $11; large shrimp dinner with two sides, $11; crab cake dinner with two sides, $8. Also: potato cheese pierogies, $4 for three; potato pancakes, $3 for three. Side: french fries; macaroni and cheese; coleslaw; green beans; applesauce; stewed tomatoes.
Takeout Phone Number: 724-209-1370, ext. 424
Website: https://www.katharinedrexelpgh.org/
St. Kilian Parish
7076 Franklin Road
Cranberry Township, Pa. 16066
Where: dine in parish hall, or takeout in parish cafeteria
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Menu:
fried cod; fish sandwich; baked cod; breaded shrimp; cheese pizza; tomato Florentine soup; pierogies; macaroni and cheese; french fries; baked potato; coleslaw; applesauce
Website: https://www.saintkilian.org/fishfry/
St. Louise de Marillac Catholic School
320 McMurray Road
Upper St Clair, Pa. 15241
When: Fridays, Feb. 28, March 6, 13 and 20
Times: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Cost: Dinners are $11.50 for adults and $5.50 for child.
Menu:
fried fish sandwich, $9; crab cakes (available Feb. 28 and March 13 only), $14 for dinner; weekly soup specials; pizza; haluski; pierogies; pasta; fried shrimp.
Takeout Phone Number: Orders can be placed online.
Website: https://stlouiseschoolpa.org/
St. Malachy Catholic Church
343 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, Pa. 15108
Where: school cafeteria
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday (with limited hours)
Times: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
1-pound fish sandwich; baked fish; tuna salad sandwich; crab cake sandwich; shrimp; pierogies; macaroni and cheese; cabbage and noodles; coleslaw; french fries.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-771-0848
Website: https://www.archangelgabrielparish.org/
St. Marcellus Catholic Church
1340 Jefferson Road
Jefferson, Pa. 15344
When: March 8, 15, 22; April 5, 12 and 19
Times: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. (lunch), 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (dinner)
Menu:
Lunch menu: fish sandwich, $7.50; french fries, $2.
Dinner menu: fried hand-breaded cod dinner, $11; fried hand-breaded fish sandwich dinner, $11.50; baked lemon pepper cod dinner, $11; fried shrimp dinner, $11; hand-breaded fried fish sandwich, $7.50; piece of fried fish, $7. All dinners include choice of french fries, baked potato or haluski, coleslaw. Sides include french fries, macaroni and cheese; baked potato; coleslaw; shrimp (3); dessert; haluski.
Takeout offered (but no beverage included)
Takeout Phone Number: 724-883-2445
St. Margaret of Scotland Church
310 Mansfield Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15220
When: First two Fridays of Lent, Feb. 28 and March 6
Website: https://www.cgscatholic.org/
St. Mary Church – Holy Spirit Parish
117 N. Beaver Street
New Castle, Pa. 16101
Where: Parish Center
When: Ash Wednesday
Times: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
St. Mary Church
10 St. Mary’s Lane
Cecil, Pa. 15321
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (lunch), 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. (dinner)
Menu:
fried and baked fish sandwiches or on a dish; french fries; coleslaw; pierogies; haluski; macaroni and cheese; onion rings; many homemade desserts
Takeout Phone Number: call 412-221-9771 or e-mail fishfry@corpuschristipgh.org
Website: https://www.corpuschristipgh.org/
St. Mary of the Assumption
2510 Middle Road
Glenshaw, Pa. 15116
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Cost: $11 adults, $10 senior, $7 children 4 and older
Menu:
Adult meal: fried or baked fish; choice of three sides (corn, green beans, baked potato, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce), dessert and beverage. Child meal: fried fish or pizza, choice of two sides (corn, green beans, macaroni and cheese or applesauce), dessert and beverage.
Website: https://stmaryglenshaw.org/
St. Mary of the Assumption
821 Herman Road
Butler, Pa. 16002
Where: school cafeteria
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. (takeout available at 2 p.m.)
Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children age 4-11 (dine-in only), and free for children 3 and under (dine-in only)
Menu:
baked or pan-fried fish fillet; scalloped potatoes or french fries; green beans; Spanish rice; coleslaw; bread; homemade desserts, beverages
St. Mary of the Mount
131 Bigham Street
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15211
Where: Sullivan Hall
When: every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Dinner is $10 for adults, $5 for child 12 and under, $9 for seniors
Menu:
fried and baked fish, shrimp, weekly soup specials, coleslaw, french fries, fresh vegetables, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, haluski and applesauce. Featuring a bag lunch for $8, which includes fish sandwich, french fries and coleslaw for $8, with takeout only, with phone orders accepted.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-390-4011
Website: https://popsmm.org/
St. Maximilian Kolbe
363 W. 11th Ave. Extension
Homestead, Pa. 15120
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
Codfather, $10.75; fried or baked fish dinner, $10.75; fried or baked fish sandwich, $9.50; stuffed flounder dinner, $10.50; jumbo shrimp, $6.75 for six, or $9.75 with dinner; popcorn shrimp, $5.50 or $8 with dinner; crab cakes, two for $9.50 or $11.25 with dinner; stuffed tomato with tuna, $6; tuna salad on croissant, $6; egg salad on croissant, $6; tuna melt on English muffin, $7; linguini or scallops (with red, alfredo or white sauce), $9.25; pizza, $6 ($7 with mushrooms); pierogies are $3.50 for three, $6.50 for six, $12 for 12. Fish dinners come with french fries and coleslaw. Local business delivery from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for orders of $30 or more (with order placed by 11 a.m.). Credit cards accepted for purchases of $25 or more ($2 service fee applied). No credit cards of delivery orders.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-462-1743
Website: https://www.stmaximiliankolbehomestead.org/
St. Michael the Archangel Parish
432 Center Avenue
Butler, Pa. 16001
When: Ash Wednesday only
Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Cost: $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-10; free for children 5 and under
Menu:
baked or deep-fried fish, scalloped potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, bread, dessert and beverage
Website: https://www.butlerareacatholicparishes.org/fish-fry
St. Monica Roman Catholic Parish
116 Thorndale Drive
Beaver Falls, Pa. 15010
Where: Founders Hall
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. ; 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Feb. 28
Menu:
baked or fried fish dinner, $12; shrimp dinner, $12. All dinners include coleslaw, dessert, choice of following sides; french fries; macaroni and cheese; haluski; pierogies. Kids’ meal of pizza and one side is $5. A la carte menu: fish sandwich; slice of pizza, three pierogies; french fries; macaroni and cheese, haluski; soda, bottled water; extra dessert.
Website: http://www.saintmonica.us/
St. Patrick Catholic Church
317 W. Pike Street
Canonsburg, Pa. 15317
Where: school cafeteria
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday,
Times: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m
Menu:
baked or fried fish with roll, $6 child, $11 adult; fish sandwich, $6 child, $11 adult; fried shrimp with roll, $6 child, $11 adult; seafood platter, $14, includes fish, shrimp and clam strips. All dinners include two sides. Sides: coleslaw; stewed tomatoes; hush puppies (6); macaroni and cheese; french fries; haluski. Fish sandwich is $8 for large, $5 for small. Assorted desserts available.
Website: https://www.stpatrickparish.net/
St. Peter Roman Catholic Church
670 S. Main Street
Slippery Rock, Pa. 16057
Where: church hall
When: every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Cost: $10 for adults, $6 for child. Special all-you-can-eat for $15.
Menu:
baked or fried fish, french fries; macaroni and cheese; salad; pierogies; coleslaw; dessert; drink
Website: http://www.rockcatholic.org/mass-schedule.html
St. Pius X Byzantine Catholic Church
2336 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15210
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Menu:
Pierogie/haluski sale. Varieties: potato/cheese; sauerkraut; cottage cheese.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-881-8344
Website: http://stpiusbyz.org/
St. Scholastica/Christ the Divine Teacher Academy
205 Brilliant Avenue
Aspinwall, Pa. 15215
Where: cafeteria; hall is not handicap-accessible.
When: Friday, March 6, fish fry and bingo; Friday, April 3, fish fry only
Times: 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
Dinners: fried cod, $10; jumbo fried shrimp (six), $9; pierogies (6), $7. Dinners include entree, roll and choice of two sides. Sides: french fries; macaroni and cheese; pierogies (3); coleslaw; vegetables; applesauce. Also: fried cod sandwich, $7; fish n’ chips (sandwich and french fries), $8.50; kids’ cheese pizza, for those 12 and under, $6; fish tacos, $3 each. A la carte: pierogies; pint of haluski; jumbo shrimp (4); vegetables; macaroni and cheese; french fries; coleslaw; applesauce. Also featuring bake sale.
Takeout Phone Number: Phone order taken for lunch only; call 412-781-7927
Website: https://nhrces.org/cdta
St. Teresa of Avila Church
1000 Avila Court
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15237
When: every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Good Friday)
Cost: $11 for adults, children are $6 for ages 6-10 and free for those under 5.
Menu:
Dinners entrees: fried fish; baked fish; fried shrimp and includes choice of baked potato, applesauce, homemade coleslaw or homemade haluski, and choice of macaroni and cheese or fresh-cut french fries, plus New England clam chowder or tomato Florentine soup, bread and drink.
All items are available a la carte. Desserts are available.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-367-9001, ext. 506 after 3 p.m.
Website: https://www.neighborsnorth.org/
St. Thomas à Becket Roman Catholic Church
139 Gill Hall Road
Clairton, Pa. 15025
When: every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
hand-breaded fried fish dinner; baked fish dinner; shrimp dinner; tuna melts; soup. Pierogies on Good Friday. All dinners include a beverage. Special kids meals available. Also featuring a bake sale.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-655-9966
Website: https://www.techscatholic.com/
St. Thomas More
126 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15241
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Cost: Dinner are $12 for adults, $6 for child and $2-$4 for a la carte items.
Menu:
Dinner menu: fried fish dinner, with french fries and coleslaw; fried fish sandwich, with french fries and coleslaw; baked cod dinner, with baked potato or pasta marinara and mixed greens salad; pasta marinara dinner, with mixed greens salad (shrimp sauce available on selected dates).
Fish sandwiches on 8-inch Breadworks dinner roll.
A la carte menu: pizza; macaroni and cheese; french fries, fish sandwich; garden salad.
Website: https://www.stm-sjc.org/
St. Titus Parish
952 Franklin Avenue
Aliquippa, Pa. 15001
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $11.00
Menu:
fried and baked fish dinners and sandwiches; shrimp dinners; potato cheese pierogies; macaroni and cheese; pasta with broccoli
Takeout Phone Number: 724-378-2734
Website: http://sttituschurch.org/index.html
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church
901 Hartman St.
McKeesport, PA 15132
Where: Church Hall
When: Every Friday During Lent: February 28, 2020 – April 10, 2020 (Open on Good Friday)
Times: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Menu & Cost:
Dinners: Fish (baked or fried) or Shrimp $10.00, Crab Cakes (2) $12.00
Dinners include: cole slaw/one side, coffee or tea, and a dessert
Sides: Haluski, Spanish Rice, French Fries
À la carte: Fish Sandwich $8.00, Crab Cakes (2) $10.00, Bakalar $8.00, Pierogi (4) $3.00
Soup of the Day: Pint $3.00, Quart $6.00
Desserts: Bake Sale, Donuts, Apple Strudel, Palachinka, and Rolls (Nut/Apricot/Poppy)
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 664-0820
Website: https://stsavapa.org/lentenfishfry
St. Valentine Catholic Church
2710 Ohio Street
Bethel Park, Pa. 15102
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Menu:
jumbo beer-battered cod sandwich, $9; child-size fried cod sandwich, $5; Nantucket baked cod, $9; fried butterfly shrimp, $8; pierogie dinner, $5.50. A la carte menu: New England clam chowder, $3; french fries, $2; homemade haluski, $2.50; macaroni and cheese, $2.50; pierogies (3), $3; garden salad, $2.50; coleslaw, $1; applesauce, 75 cents
Takeout Phone Number: 412-851-9176 from 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (for pickup after 4 p.m.)
Website: https://www.stvals.org/
St. Victor Parish & Transfiguration Catholic Church
527 Bairdford Road
Gibsonia, Pa. 15044
Where: St. Victor Activity Hall
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Menu:
deluxe fish sandwich; freshly breaded or baked cod; sandwiches or dinners; shrimp basket; clam strips; crab cakes; breaded oysters; pierogies; haluski; New England clam chowder; and more
Takeout Phone Number: 724-265-4017
Website: https://www.stvictors.org/
St. Vincent de Paul
1 Lucymont Drive
New Castle, Pa. 16102
When: every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Menu:
fried or baked fish and sides
St. Winifred Church
550 Sleepy Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15228
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Cost: dinner with a sandwich, $10.00; a la carte, $1.00-$8.00
Menu:
Dinner; fried and baked fish; crab cake; shrimp; includes french fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, drink (coffee, hot tea, iced tea, punch) and choice of dessert. A la carte menu: fried and baked fish; fish sandwich; crab cake; shrimp; claw chowder; pizza; french fries; macaroni and cheese; haluski; coleslaw; buttered noodles; tossed salad, tuna & noodles.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-563-1415
Unionville United Methodist Church
1297 Route 68
Rochester, Pa. 15074
Where: Family Life Center
When: every Friday throughout Lent
Times: Dine in 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. & Take out 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Menu:
Fish Dinner or Chicken Tender Dinner $10
Shrimp Dinner or Fish Sandwich Dinner $11
All dinners include choice of fries, mac & cheese or baked potato
All dine-in dinners include food bar & drink
All take-out dinners include coleslaw & roll
Child menu and ala carte menu available
Takeout Phone Number: (724) 843-0862
Website: http://unionvilleumc.org/
White Oak American Legion Post 701
2813 Capital Street
White Oak, Pa. 15131
Where: Social Hall / Ballroom of facility
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent including Good Friday
Times: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Ash Wednesday & 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Fridays
Website: http://www.whiteoakpost701.org/
Zelienope American Legion Post 474
308 W New Castle Street
Zelienople, Pa. 16063
When: every Friday throughout Lent
Times: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Cost: Adults $12, Kids $6 (19 and under)
Menu:
Our dinners are served with your choice of a hand breaded deep fried cod sandwich or baked cod or chicken strips. It comes with a side of coleslaw and a choice of mac-n-cheese or Pirogies. We also include in the cost a drink and dessert!
Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Community-Organization/American-Legion-Post-474-189283145659/
