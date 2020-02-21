Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Marlin Pritchard, the man being charged with the shooting death of a 3-year-old in Beltzhoover, is due in court on March 23rd.
Chassity Clancy was found dead inside a home on E. Warrington Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on February 9.
She was found to have a gunshot wound to her neck while laying in a bed.
Pritchard told authorities he was sleeping next to Chassity and had a shotgun under his pillow, pointing in her direction. The gun went off, hitting the girl in the middle of the night and ultimately killing her.
During interviews with police, Pritchard said, “What do you want man? This is my fault,” the criminal complaint read.
