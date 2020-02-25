



INDIANAPOLIS (KDKA)– General Manager Kevin Colbert thinks that this could be a very special football season for his staring quarterback.

Colbert said Ben Roethlisberger, who missed most of 2019 with a major elbow injury that required surgery and months of recovery time, could very well be better off for it in 2020.

Colbert said Big Ben is itching to get back to the game he loves and it very encouraged by the recovery process so far.

“Colbert on Ben: “We want to have Ben ready for game 1, whenever that is. A guy like Ben, you might have to hold him back if he’s a little too aggressive. That’s something the docs will figure out.”

Roethlisberger was seen throwing a football for the first time over the weekend via social media.

Earlier this month, head coach Mike Tomlin was very optimistic as well about Ben’s recovery and 2020 outlook.