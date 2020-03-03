TRACKING CORONAVIRUSClick Here For Interactive Map To Track Coronavirus Cases Around the World
Filed Under:Adam Rosenberg, Allegheny County, Fox Chapel, Local TV, Remains Found


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Remains have been found outside the Fox Chapel home of a man who was just arrested in February after a 28-year-old was found shot dead in Baldwin.

Police tell KDKA remains have been found at Adam Rosenberg’s family’s home in Fox Chapel.

Rosenberg was arrested about two weeks ago for allegedly shooting and killing a man, 28-year-old Jeremy Dentel, in Baldwin. Dentel was found shot in the head inside his home.

Police interviewed Rosenberg regarding Dentel’s death and he said he had met a man on a dating app “Find Men” and they began texting.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police)

After Dentel’s murder, officials searched Rosenberg’s home in Fox Chapel. They found Federal Cartridge 9mm Luger FC ammo in his bedroom closet. The ammo box was a 250 count with seven bullets missing. The headstamp matched that of the bullet found at Dentel’s feet.

Rosenberg was arrested on charges of criminal homicide, robbery, firearms violations and tampering with evidence.

Police have not identified the remains found at Fox Chapel.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

