



MOUNT OLIVER (KDKA) — Law enforcement officials converged on a neighborhood in Mt. Oliver with guns drawn early Wednesday afternoon.

Mt. Oliver Police, Allegheny County Police, Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies, the FBI and U.S. Marshals were all called to the 100 block of Margaret Street before 11 a.m.

They appeared to be focusing on two homes there and took at least four people into custody.

#BREAKING: Mt. Oliver Police blocked off the 100 block of Margaret Street. The officers are focused on a house. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/aVZ7va8U9V — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) March 11, 2020

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports from the scene that sheriff’s deputy had weapons drawn and pointed at two homes along the street. They were using trucks as a possible shield.

Allegheny County Police described the situation as a joint operation.

One of the suspects taken into custody is identified as Eric Addison, who was wanted for homicide from a case in October.

Three other people were also taken into custody. They will be questioned and will also likely face charges.

They were trying to get a fourth suspect to surrender from the home next door.

Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office officials are not releasing many other details at this time, but have said there is currently no danger to the public.

The street was shut down.

