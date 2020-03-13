BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, School Closures And Delays
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Overnight lane and shoulder restrictions will begin Monday night along I-579 between the Bedford Avenue and Webster Avenue Bridges between 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. until April 17.

The restrictions will not occur in both directions simultaneously.

    • Crews will be conducting rebar and concrete placement for the footer of a southbound sign structure.

    All the work is part of the “Cap” Urban Connector Project.

