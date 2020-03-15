



MT. LEBANON (KDKA) – Last week, the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg suspended the obligation for parishioners to attend Sunday mass and on Sunday, the Diocese of Pittsburgh canceled all masses.

On Sunday, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Mount Lebanon held it’s usual Sunday worship service.

Except, there was one change.

For the first time ever, the service was delivered before an empty church.

“Everything in our world is changing right now but our god is not changing,” said Rev. Noah Evans.

There was nothing but sitting room during Sunday’s mass, which was streamed on the Church’s Facebook page.

The pews were completely empty as Rev. Evans preached before the virtual audience while looking into an iPad.

Rev. Evans told KDKA Sunday service at St. Paul’s usually draws a crowd of more than 300 people. Sunday’s online service had a little over a hundred.

Whether in-person or online, the reverend is just happy to deliver his sermon to the people.

“When I look at that iPad in the aisle, I know there are hundreds of eyes who are looking at me and knowing that we are connected in that way, I actually looked out at a church full of people,” said Evans.

Looking towards the future, Rev. Noah Evans said all of the church’s services and weekly meetings will be online.

The church is also adding new discussion forums for congregants to talk about the impact the coronavirus is having on families.

Rev. Evans does not know if congregants will meet in person come Easter Sunday.