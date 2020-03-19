



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Steelers legend is sharing a message of hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Twitter video posted Thursday, Bill Cowher started by urging everyone to stay home as the virus spreads.

He then thanked the health care professionals and first responders who are working to keep everyone safe.

“We support you,” Cowher said. “And remember, fear and anxiety is a big, major health concern as well. Remember, try to stay positive, we’ll get through this.”

“Trying times test us all, but we will get through this. Adversity doesn’t build character, it reveals it,” Cowher posted to Twitter with the video.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 52 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Thursday afternoon.

That now brings the statewide total to 185.

Allegheny County Health Department health officials believe they are seeing community spread of coronavirus.

There are 18 cases in the county, with six new cases announced on Thursday. At a press conference Thursday afternoon, health officials say they think there is community spread given the rate they’re seeing confirmed cases.