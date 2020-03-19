



PITTSBURGH, PA (KDKA) – As concern continues to rise over the coronavirus, local universities are looking ahead.

Three in the Pittsburgh area have postponed spring commencement ceremonies while others have yet to make a decision.

For one last time on Thursday, Lindsay Carson walked through her Point Park University apartment.

“My parents drove 16 hours here yesterday from Florida, and now we are going back so I don’t even know if I’m ever going to come back to Pittsburgh,” Carson said.

Carson is a senior and after four years of hard work, she found out her graduation ceremony is postponed.

“We just got an email that graduation was postponed. And for me, I’ve been dreaming of my college graduation since I was five,” Carson told KDKA.

The Carsons are not the only family feeling disappointed.

“It sucks. As a first-generation college student, I was really looking forward to my parents coming to my graduation,” said Elise Foster, who is a senior at the University of Pittsburgh.

Pitt and Penn State are both postponing their spring graduations as the threat of spreading the coronavirus continues to grow.

“Health comes first and although not having a ceremony is really disappointing, I’d rather be able to see another day to have graduation in the future instead of putting a ton of people at risk,” Foster said.

As the changes begin to sink in, the seniors are now turning their attention towards the future.

“I have to get a certain amount of weeks teaching in. And right now, we aren’t sure if we will be able to get all those weeks in because schools are closed. So it makes me nervous if I’ll graduate to get a job and my certificate,” said Slippery Rock Senior Andrew Vojtko.

“It’s kind of like I have to get a job now. And it’s kind of nerve-wracking because of everything that’s going on, am I going to be able to get a job?” Carson said.

KDKA did check in with some other universities in the area about their spring graduations.

CMU, Slippery Rock, and Duquense all said they are monitoring the situation and looking at all their options.