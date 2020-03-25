



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says there are 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 88 active cases.

Of those patients, 13 were hospitalized, but the number of deaths remains at two.

In an age breakdown provided by county health officials today, they say there is a child 4 years or younger who tested positive. There is also one positive patient between the ages of 5-12, and two teenage patients between 13-18.

We have confirmed that there are 88 active cases of #COVID19 in the county and, of those, 13 were hospitalized. The number of deaths remains at two. The age and gender distribution of cases in the county are provided below. pic.twitter.com/l18u7d1yvb — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) March 25, 2020

Residents are encouraged to comply with the Governor’s stay-at-home order in order to slow the spread of the virus in our community. ACHD will continue to provide information through the dedicated webpage, Allegheny Alerts and the department’s Facebook& Twitter. pic.twitter.com/tZXb4lnDVm — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) March 25, 2020

Earlier this week, Gov. Tom Wolf issued a stay-at-home order for the hardest-hit counties, including Allegheny. The order went into effect at 8 p.m. Monday night and will last for at least two weeks. Gov. Wolf says county residents must stay in their homes, unless a life is in danger.

The Allegheny County Health Department has said based on what’s happening in other states and countries, the number of cases is expected to continue increasing as testing increases.

They continue their contact tracing practice and are informing anyone who has had contact with positive patients what they need to do to self-quarantine.

