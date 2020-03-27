BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Ups State Total To 2,218
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (KDKA) – President Trump is calling on the abandoned GM plant in Lordstown, Ohio to start making ventilators amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a Tweet Friday, President Trump demanded Ford and GM to start making much-needed ventilators.

“General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!!” the president tweeted.

About 4,500 people at worked at the factory near Youngstown before it began cutting production.

Now, CBS Detroit reports Ford and General Motors are suspending planned re-openings of factories. Ford says their factories will remain closed indefinitely.

