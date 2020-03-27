



LORDSTOWN, Ohio (KDKA) – President Trump is calling on the abandoned GM plant in Lordstown, Ohio to start making ventilators amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a Tweet Friday, President Trump demanded Ford and GM to start making much-needed ventilators.

General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!! FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!! @GeneralMotors @Ford — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

About 4,500 people at worked at the factory near Youngstown before it began cutting production.

Now, CBS Detroit reports Ford and General Motors are suspending planned re-openings of factories. Ford says their factories will remain closed indefinitely.

