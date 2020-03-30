



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools says it plans to begin online instruction on April 16 amid school closures during the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials say teachers will begin training for online instruction on Tuesday.

The district says it will maintain its scheduled spring break from April 6-13.

The district’s 1,7000 teachers are preparing to provide at-home learning for the district’s 23,000 students.

The district is set to purchase 5,000 new laptops and is getting almost 6000 from the University of Pittsburgh.

A survey by the district found that 41 percent of families do not have access to a computer or other device to do school at home.

Another 5 percent do not have access to the internet.

Families can pick up a copy of Pittsburgh Public Schools’ Home Technology Survey at the 30 grab and go lunch locations.

The survey will close on April 1.

On extended the stay-at-home order , Gov. Tom Wolf extended the stay-at-home order for 26 counties until April 30 and closed all schools and non-life-sustaining businesses indefinitely.

