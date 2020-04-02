



BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — Butler Health System says it’s looking at possible overflow locations for patients as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Butler Memorial Hospital says it’s working with Butler County and Butler Area School District to “prepare” off-site care facilities if they’re needed.

Butler Health System said it continues to take part in regional planning efforts and off-site overflow surge plans.

As of Thursday morning, the number of coronavirus patients at Butler Memorial Hosptial was 17, with 10 being confirmed and seven suspected.

Since the virus outbreak, there have been 55 positive cases at Butler Memorial Hospital, with more than 1,200 people tested.

More than 340 people are waiting for their test results.

At nearby Concordia at the Orchard personal care home in Butler, a 96-year-old patient tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Cranberry Township-based Mine Safety Appliances donated 65,000 N95 protective masks to aid the greater Pittsburgh medical community’s response to the pandemic.

On Thursday, the masks were distributed to various health care providers across the region, including Allegheny Health Network and Butler Health System.

Mine Safety Applications also provided personal protective equipment to Allegheny County and surrounding counties for first responders.

Butler Memorial Hospital is continuing to ask the community for more personal protective equipment for its staff.

To donate to Butler Memorial Hospital: Covid19donations@butlerhealthsystem.org