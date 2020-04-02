



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The NFL Draft is less than a month away, and each day of April leading up to the selections, KDKA will profile players on the Steelers’ radar.

Today, we take a look at the fullback position.

The Steelers aren’t really in need of a fullback after signing Derek Watt last month.

I do think they draft a running back at some point, but someone that can be more of a feature back– not a fullback.

Boston College’s A.J. Dillon is an intriguing running back prospect and some might call him a fullback.

Scouts have called him a bruiser…he’s proved he can be a power back… He seemed to like Heinz Field last year, running all over Pitt’s defense for 178 yards.

Dillon put up some big-time numbers the last two seasons at BC, including 1,685 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground in 2019.

He could be there and worth taking a chance on in the later rounds.