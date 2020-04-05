Comments
CRAWFORD COUNTY (KDKA) – A four-year-old in Crawford County has tested positive for coronavirus.
According to a report from Erie News Now, the child is the youngest person to test positive for coronavirus in the county.
This takes Crawford County’s number of confirmed cases to seven.
The child was tested on March 28 after reporting symptoms of a cough, runny nose, and low temperature according to the Meadville Medical Center.
The child is currently in isolation at home.
In Allegheny County, there are 605 confirmed cases and the total number of confirmed cases in Pennsylvania is up to 11,510.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.