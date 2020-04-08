



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Highmark has announced they will be helping local primary care physicians with advanced payments through the True Performance Reimbursement program.

The payments were originally scheduled to go out in June but now will be dispersed this week as many PCPs are being hurt financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“PCPs are important partners for Highmark,” said Deborah Rice-Johnson, Highmark President. “They help to coordinate and better manage care for our members with chronic conditions, and help ensure that members are staying healthy by receiving services like appropriate screenings and vaccinations.”

Over 1,700 PCP practices will receive over $30 million in advanced payments across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Delaware.

“At this time when we are rightly focused on caring for COVID-19 patients, we also recognize the need for PCPs to continue to care for all of our members,” said Rice-Johnson. “Advancing True Performance reimbursement payments will help ensure that they can.”

There are currently over 14,500 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania and 689 of those cases are in Allegheny County.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: