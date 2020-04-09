Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A third Port Authority employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
The Port Authority says it learned a bus driver who works out of the West Mifflin garage was diagnosed COVID-19.
That driver hasn’t been to work since March 13 and has been in self-quarantine since March 23.
After learning about the employee’s diagnosis, Port Authority says the West Mifflin garage and all the buses the employee had driven on the last day of work were deep cleaned.
Port Authority has changed some of its operations since the outbreak, including reducing its service, implementing social distancing policies and increasing cleaning efforts.
