



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers will have six draft picks in the 2020 draft.

After trading their first-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick, their first pick the draft will be in the second-round with pick number 49.

The 2020 NFL Draft is being held virtually due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Keep up to date with all of Pittsburgh’s selections with the 2020 Steelers Draft Tracker!

2020 NFL Draft Schedule:

Round 1 — Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m.

Rounds 2-3 — Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

Rounds 4-7 — Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m.

Steelers Draft Picks:

Round 1, Pick 18 — Traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for DB Minkah Fitzpatrick

Round 2, Pick 17 (49th overall)

Round 3, Pick 38 (102nd overall, compensatory)

Round 4, Pick 18 (124th, overall)

Round 4, Pick 29 (135th overall)

Round 6, Pick 19 (198th overall)

Round 7, Pick 18 (232nd overall)

Stay with KDKA.com as this story will be updated as more draft picks are made.