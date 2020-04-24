Comments
LATROBE (KDKA) – Latrobe is joining the list of towns canceling its Fourth of July festivities.
The organizing committee says that the planning and fundraising efforts cannot continue with the uncertainty surrounding when restrictions on mass gatherings will be lifted.
They are now looking forward and planning the 2021 Fourth of July celebration.
