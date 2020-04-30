



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Friday is a big day in Pennsylvania for country clubs, public golf courses and driving ranges.

All are set to reopen on Friday morning but with some major changes and restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Edgewood Country Club in Churchill is currently closed, but that won’t be the case Friday morning.

Head golf professional Pete Micklewright is more than ready to get his tee sheet back open to the members.

“I’m just thrilled to start having people back. I expect a lot of action. With so many of the businesses still closed, we’re expecting to see our tee sheets filled,” Micklewright said.

All country clubs now have new protocols.

Tee times are pushed back to every 15 minutes, only one person per cart and flags sticks are not to be touched.

Sanitizing stations are placed throughout the golf course at Edgewood, and golf carts will be cleaned after every use. Staff members are also required to wear protective gear.

It’s no different for public golf courses.

At 3 Lakes Golf Course in Penn Hills, owners Art Hawk and his daughter Megan huddled their employees on Thursday for a meeting about the new normal for golfers.

“The carts will be sanitized every time it comes in. We’re throwing away the pencils. We’re throwing away the scorecards,” said Art.

The phones have been ringing off the hook at every golf course since Tuesday’s announcement.

But if you can’t get a tee time or you don’t have four hours to spare, driving ranges are also set to open back up on Friday.

Willow Golf Range in Plum Boro is welcoming customers back.

Owners Mark and Dave Borkovich understand they have new rules to follow.

“Regular customers calling every day and driving through the parking lot, wanting to hit balls. We just couldn’t let them. We had to follow the governor’s guidelines. And we will continue to do so, and we are grateful to get going tomorrow,” said Mark.

For more information:

Edgewood Country Club: 412-823-7300

3 Lakes Golf Course: 412-793-7111

Willow Golf Range: 793-9918

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: