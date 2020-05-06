BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Total Statewide Cases Nearing 52,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Fatal Shooting, Homicide, Local TV, Shooting, Stowe Township


STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A 16-year-old is now charged with homicide in a deadly Stowe Township shooting.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. According to Allegheny County police, a 26-year-old man identified as Tiawaun Henley was found in the middle of Seventh Street and Benwood Avenue in Stowe Township.

Photo Credit: Shelby Cassesse

The victim had several gunshot wounds, police say, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 1:22 p.m. Monday.

That’s the same day an arrest warrant was issued for 16-year-old Peyton Wiser from McKees Rocks, who surrendered to county police and was taken into custody.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police)

Wiser is also facing a firearm charge. He remains in Allegheny County Jail.

Comments