STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A 16-year-old is now charged with homicide in a deadly Stowe Township shooting.
The charges stem from a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. According to Allegheny County police, a 26-year-old man identified as Tiawaun Henley was found in the middle of Seventh Street and Benwood Avenue in Stowe Township.
The victim had several gunshot wounds, police say, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 1:22 p.m. Monday.
That’s the same day an arrest warrant was issued for 16-year-old Peyton Wiser from McKees Rocks, who surrendered to county police and was taken into custody.
Wiser is also facing a firearm charge. He remains in Allegheny County Jail.
