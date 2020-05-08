



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — KDKA debuted its new show “Living Room Sports” on Friday with Pittsburgh icon and four-time Super Bowl champion Terry Bradshaw.

Bradshaw joined KDKA Sports’ Bob Pompeani and Rich Walsh to give his thoughts on his time in Pittsburgh, how his career compares to current Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s, his off-field ventures and much more.

Football fans all over the country have one burning question and that is if we will see football this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bradshaw is a television analyst for NFL football on Sundays and believes there will be football.

“America loves football and we need something,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw was asked to compare his career to Roethlisberger’s career.

“I’ve got four Super Bowls and he’s got two,” Bradshaw said. “That’s about the only place I got him.”

Bradshaw reiterated that Super Bowl championships are the ultimate goal for any player.

“I’ve never walked anywhere in public and had a single person ask me how many yards did you throw for? They always say, ‘Show me your rings.’ That’s the thing,” Bradshaw said.

Another topic of discussion was Bradshaw’s off-field projects since his retirement from the NFL.

Bradshaw always dreamed of becoming a singer and during the coronavirus pandemic, he released his latest song “Quarantine Crazy.”

He is also working with Entertainment Television on a new television series based on his family’s life called “The Bradshaw Bunch.”

Bradshaw is also the co-owner of 4 Ring Protection, a company formed to create a non-toxic line of products for families and pets to stay protected outdoors.

Bradshaw has contacted NFL commissioner Roger Goodell about potentially using the products at NFL stadiums, as well as his alma mater, Louisiana Tech.

Bradshaw closed the show with one final message for the city of Pittsburgh.

“The city should know how much I care about Pittsburgh,” Bradshaw said. “I’ve never stopped loving the Steelers. I have always loved Pittsburgh. If Pittsburgh would have tried to move me, I would have just quit. I wanted to play for one team and that was Pittsburgh.”

