



BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — The wife of a Beaver County man who died of a stroke and coronavirus has also tested positive for COVID-19 after displaying no symptoms.

Renee Romutis lost her husband, Mark, to coronavirus on April 12.

She and her son had been in the house with him since March 20.

After his death, for peace of mind, she asked her doctor for a test.

“It did blow me away when they said I was positive,” said Renee.

Her family was shocked.

“Don’t have a cough, don’t have anything,” Renee said.

She isolated at home, as directed by health care professionals.

“I’ve taken my temperature every day for the last two weeks. I feel fine. I don’t have a fever. I have no symptoms whatsoever,” Renee said.

She thinks she got the virus from her husband, who was chief of police in Ambridge. She believes he got it from interacting with the public.

Renee said her son tested negative.

“If you start opening up these businesses, or you say, ‘OK, I can go get my hair done’ … there’s got to be people walking around right now that are positive with the coronavirus and don’t know it. And that’s what’s scary,” says Renee.