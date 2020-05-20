



LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – After troopers received new information, the search reignited Wednesday for Cassandra Gross, the Westmoreland County woman who disappeared 2 years ago.

Pennsylvania State Troopers tell KDKA’s Meghan Schiller they immediately worked to obtain a signed search warrant after receiving the new information. Trooper Steve Limani did not elaborate as to what the “new information” entailed.

FROM THE AIR: State Police are searching deep on the property for evidence & News Chopper 2 flew overhead. Police tell me that the township lended an excavator to dig & there’s also a cadaver dog on site looking for any evidence linked to Cassandra Gross. @KDKA @ismithKDKA pic.twitter.com/TTdlqC2BZl — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) May 20, 2020

“This is just a little bit of information that we received that we thought was very valuable and obviously there was a judge that concurred with us because they signed the warrant,” said Trooper Steve Limani, Pennsylvania State Police.

Criminal investigators from state police, along with Unity Township Municipal workers, brought an excavator onto the property where Thomas Stanko’s mother currently lives along White Fence Lane.

Stanko, who is currently in jail for unrelated criminal charges, is considered a “person of interest” in Gross’ disappearance. The property sits up against the Unity Cemetery.

Troopers say Stanko’s mother did not willingly consent to the search, which is why the search warrant proved necessary.

“We are on the backside of the property and there’s about 20 people all together,” said Trooper Limani.

Trooper Limani said they’ve already searched the home on the property, and the nearby cemetery, and now want to search deeper into the woods.

News Chopper 2 captured video as troopers, Unity Township employees and anthropology and biology professors from Seton Hill and IUP worked along the property’s hills, streams and thick trees.

“We’re searching this property for any evidence that might help us to try to find out where Cassandra Gross went or anything that could help us when it comes to her disappearance,” said Trooper Limani.

Gross’ family has told KDKA News in the past that they unfortunately believe Cassandra is dead, but they are still hopeful for closure in the case. Cassandra Gross was missing for 18 months before she was declared legally dead.

Trooper Limani said they will leave no stone unturned and not leave the property until they’ve conducted the most thorough search possible.

