ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — A local eighth-grade teacher and Penguins fan was surprised by Bryan Rust and a $10,000 donation for new classroom materials.
On Thursday, Rust virtually surprised Megan Campedel, a science teacher at Avonworth Middle School who was a finalist for the NHL/NHLPA Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher award.
Campedel was also voted Most Valuable Teacher of January for showing how science affects hockey.
The donation, courtesy of SAP, is for new classroom tech devices, the NHL said.
“A virtual event was held with students of Megan’s, Avonworth Middle School’s principal and a special surprise guest, Pittsburgh Penguins forward, Bryan Rust to award Megan her prize,” a release from the NHL said.
“Megan is a true role model, making the lives of so many in the Pittsburgh community better right now. My parents always said to me education comes first and being a finance major at Notre Dame – math and science were my favorite subjects throughout my schooling. STEM education is more important than ever right now and knowing that Megan is continuing to help with these kids’ educational journey is truly inspiring,” Rust said in a statement.
