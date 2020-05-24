



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An employee at the Parkway Center Giant Eagle has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Giant Eagle, the team member last worked on May 13 and they are continuing to sanitize the location.

“The safety of our Team Members and guests remains our top priority,” Giant Eagle said in a statement. “We have received confirmation that a Team Member at our Parkway Center Giant Eagle, which was recently converted to a Curbside pickup and delivery center, has tested positive for COVID-19. Our focus is on ensuring that the Team Member is cared for, and that others who may have come into close contact with the individual are appropriately notified.”

Since the coronavirus outbreak began, the Parkway Center Giant Eagle has been converted to a curbside pickup-only location and it also has acted as a distribution center.

