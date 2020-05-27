



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf says restaurants in the “yellow” phase can now allow customers to dine-in outside.

Beginning June 5 — which is also when all “red” counties will move to yellow — restaurants and retail food service businesses in “yellow” counties are allowed to add dine-in service in outdoor seating areas. Before this, restaurants in the yellow phase were limited to carryout and takeout.

As we reopen our commonwealth, we're also reopening restaurants and bars. 🔴 Red phase: Carry-out and delivery only

🟡 Yellow phase: Outdoor dining permitted (effective 6/5)

Those dining areas will have to follow requirements, like occupancy. Indoor areas must be closed to customers except for through traffic, and customers being served must be seated.

Also not allowed are self-service food options like buffets, condiments on tables, reusable menus and refilling food and drink containers.

In the “green” phase, indoor dining will be open with safety guidance in place. For example, bar seating can be used if there’s 6 feet or physical barriers in between customers and only four people “that have a common relationship” are allowed to sit together at the bar.

The Wolf administration’s new guidance also allows gatherings of 250 people or less in the green phase.

Restaurants have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with establishments that have been around for decades like Alexander’s in Bloomfield unable to survive.

More dining guidance for restaurants can be found here.

