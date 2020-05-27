PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Nick Bjugstad has had surgery after a setback from injury.
Penguins General Manger Jim Rutherford made the announcement Wednesday morning, adding that Bjugstad will not be available for the rest of the season, should it resume.
After recovering from a core-muscle injury and surgery in November, Bjugstad came back for about a week before being injured again.
Reports at the time indicated the injury was not related to the previous one.
