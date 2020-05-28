PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – CVS Health is expanding the amount of drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Pennsylvania, adding 29 sites across Pennsylvania, with two of those 29 openings in the greater Pittsburgh area, taking the total in the area to 12.
The two new locations will be in Crafton and New Castle. The CVS Pharmacy on West Steuben Street in Crafton and the CVS Pharmacy on Wilmington Road in New Castle will both be drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.
“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO of CVS Health.
Each location will offer self-swab tests meeting the CDC criteria.
Customers will have to sign up for an appointment on CVS’s website, beginning on Friday.
After the test, results will be made available approximately three days later.
