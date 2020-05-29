Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police volunteered at Citiparks’ Grab-and-Go Lunch Distribution event.
On Friday, Pirates Charities, the police, Pittsburgh’s Citiparks, Eat’n Park and others distributed boxed lunches.
Bench coach Don Kelly and Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Scott Schubert were both at the event.
Police officers also handed out baseball cards, and masks were available as part of the “Need a Mask, Take a Mask” initiative.
