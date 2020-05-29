BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Announces Most Of Southwestern Pa. Moving To "Green Phase"
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Chief Scott Schubert, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Don Kelly, Grab & Go Lunches, Grab & Go Meals, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Pirates


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police volunteered at Citiparks’ Grab-and-Go Lunch Distribution event.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Pirates)

On Friday, Pirates Charities, the police, Pittsburgh’s Citiparks, Eat’n Park and others distributed boxed lunches.

Bench coach Don Kelly and Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Scott Schubert were both at the event.

Police officers also handed out baseball cards, and masks were available as part of the “Need a Mask, Take a Mask” initiative.

Comments