



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As things continue to unfold on the ground, hundreds of people have taken to social media to share their view of what happened this afternoon in Pittsburgh.

From up on Mount Washingtonm heard and seen numerous police sirens up and down the streets could be seen and heard.

In a Facebook Live, Lorenzo Rulli identified himself as a people’s protestor.

His video shows the looting police say happened at several businesses, followed by graffiti being sprayed along the streets.

It’s a different story in a video from Twitter.

Darien Mallory posted a video to his feed stating the moment tear gas was released on protestors.

Mallory’s camera is still rolling as he runs down the street away from that apparent gas.

In the video, there are anti-police chants mixed with people asking for water for their eyes.

KDKA spoke to one woman through social media that was downtown this afternoon as part of the peaceful protest.

She tells me KDKA that as soon as tear gas was dispersed into the crowd where she was standing, she left.

She says she didn’t want to take any chances, since her 17 year old daughter was with her.

Related: